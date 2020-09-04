 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

In the Whale plays two shows tonight at the Oriental Theater.EXPAND
In the Whale plays two shows tonight at the Oriental Theater.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 4, 2020 | 5:28am
Serbian-born blues guitarist and singer Ana Popovic plays two shows on Sunday at the Buffalo Rose in Golden, In the Whale plays two sets at the Oriental Theater Friday night, and Same Cloth, with JoFoKe and Solomon Chapman, is at the Soiled Dove Friday and Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes Charlie and the Shithead's (SPELLS acoustic) seven-inch release party, Waxcat at the Larimer Lounge and the Cody Sisters at the Arvada Center. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

DR3AM CA$T
$30-$60, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

In the Whale
$15, 7:30 & 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Same Cloth (also September 5)
ft. JoFoKe and Solomon Chapman
$25, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove

Latin Sol
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Mile High Summer Series: Sarah Slaton & Sarah Joelle
Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Charlie and the Shithead (SPELLS acoustic)
$9-$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Front Porch Sessions: The Cody Sisters
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Kitchen Dwellers & Salmon's Leftovers
Feat. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison, Alwyn Robinson, Tyler Grant. With Mihali of Twiddle and Andy Frasco
$169 (single car parking spot, four people per car max); $350 (reserved table, six people per table max), 8 p.m., Terry Bison Ranch, Cheyenne

Mad Dog & TSJ's
$10-$16, 2 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Nine Tenths of the Law
$20-$60, 8 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl

Waxcat
$40-$60, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Ana Popovic
$28, 5 & 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose

Beer With the Deer
Ft. Eric Halborg of Dragondeer
$20-$80, 4 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kaitlyn Williams
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

