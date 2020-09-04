The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Serbian-born blues guitarist and singer Ana Popovic plays two shows on Sunday at the Buffalo Rose in Golden, In the Whale plays two sets at the Oriental Theater Friday night, and Same Cloth, with JoFoKe and Solomon Chapman, is at the Soiled Dove Friday and Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes Charlie and the Shithead's (SPELLS acoustic) seven-inch release party, Waxcat at the Larimer Lounge and the Cody Sisters at the Arvada Center. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
DR3AM CA$T
$30-$60, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
In the Whale
$15, 7:30 & 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Same Cloth (also September 5)
ft. JoFoKe and Solomon Chapman
$25, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove
Latin Sol
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Mile High Summer Series: Sarah Slaton & Sarah Joelle
Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Charlie and the Shithead (SPELLS acoustic)
$9-$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Front Porch Sessions: The Cody Sisters
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Kitchen Dwellers & Salmon's Leftovers
Feat. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison, Alwyn Robinson, Tyler Grant. With Mihali of Twiddle and Andy Frasco
$169 (single car parking spot, four people per car max); $350 (reserved table, six people per table max), 8 p.m., Terry Bison Ranch, Cheyenne
Mad Dog & TSJ's
$10-$16, 2 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Nine Tenths of the Law
$20-$60, 8 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl
Waxcat
$40-$60, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Ana Popovic
$28, 5 & 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose
Beer With the Deer
Ft. Eric Halborg of Dragondeer
$20-$80, 4 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kaitlyn Williams
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert
