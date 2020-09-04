The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

In the Whale plays two shows tonight at the Oriental Theater.

Serbian-born blues guitarist and singer Ana Popovic plays two shows on Sunday at the Buffalo Rose in Golden, In the Whale plays two sets at the Oriental Theater Friday night, and Same Cloth, with JoFoKe and Solomon Chapman, is at the Soiled Dove Friday and Saturday. This weekend's lineup also includes Charlie and the Shithead's (SPELLS acoustic) seven-inch release party, Waxcat at the Larimer Lounge and the Cody Sisters at the Arvada Center. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

DR3AM CA$T

$30-$60, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

In the Whale

$15, 7:30 & 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Same Cloth (also September 5)

ft. JoFoKe and Solomon Chapman

$25, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove

Latin Sol

$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Mile High Summer Series: Sarah Slaton & Sarah Joelle

Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Charlie and the Shithead (SPELLS acoustic)

$9-$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Front Porch Sessions: The Cody Sisters

$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Kitchen Dwellers & Salmon's Leftovers

Feat. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison, Alwyn Robinson, Tyler Grant. With Mihali of Twiddle and Andy Frasco

$169 (single car parking spot, four people per car max); $350 (reserved table, six people per table max), 8 p.m., Terry Bison Ranch, Cheyenne

Mad Dog & TSJ's

$10-$16, 2 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Nine Tenths of the Law

$20-$60, 8 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl

Waxcat

$40-$60, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Ana Popovic

$28, 5 & 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose

Beer With the Deer

Ft. Eric Halborg of Dragondeer

$20-$80, 4 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kaitlyn Williams

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert

