The Best Denver Concerts to Watch Online

Missing live music during the COVID-19 outbreak? With bars and venues shut down, Denver bands have been live-streaming concerts from home and beyond. Here's a rundown of some online concerts happening. We'll update the list as we hear about more events.

Live Ukulele Sing-Along for Kids

March 30 to April 3

$30

Singer and trained therapist Ellen Pierce will be hosting five days of ukulele sing-alongs for kids. "We will learn a new song every day, and by the end of the week, you will have the opportunity to write and share your very own song, or what you’ve learned, with the group," she says. To participate, contact Pierce at theleadersoftheheart@gmail.com.

Birdcall Lockdown

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 p.m. through April 23.

Birdcall restaurant is hosting a live-music series every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. through April 23. Tuesday, March 31, is Rob Drabkin; Wednesday, April 1, is Zach Heckendorf; Tuesday, April 7, is Brad Corrigan of Dispatch; Wednesday, April 8, is Mandy Groves; Thursday, April 9, is LVDY; Thursday, April 16, is Ramakhandra; Thursday, April 23, is Babelord.

Stayin' Alive the Re-Stream: A Corona Distraction

Tuesday, March 31, 6 p.m.

The lineup for this concert includes Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Alex Wasily (Dumpstaphunk), Andee Beats (Andy Frasco & the UN), Max Newman & Ben Smiley Silverstein (The Main Squeeze), Adryon Deleon (Orgone/Matador Soul Sounds), Enrique Sanchez (Aloe Blacc) and Derrick Wong (Shots Fired). Donations are encouraged but not required.

Lexi Fey

April 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

Quarantine Cabin Fever Prevention Squad hosts the Denver-based house and electro DJ’s live-stream set.

Ben Hammond

Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m.

The Hub Baja Grill and Ben Hammond present a live-streamed concert of beach-vibe jams.

Ongoing:

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick — the kind with a "k."

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.