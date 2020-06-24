Justice Comes Alive and More Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, Live for Live presents the virtual festival, Justice Comes Alive, featuring Antibalas, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, BANDEMIC (John Scofield, John Medeski, Billy Martin, & Jesse Murphy), Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band, Stanley Jordan, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Christone “KINGFISH” Ingram, Dumpstaphunk, Galactic, Lettuce, Nahko, the Soul Rebels, Tank and the Bangas, TAUK, Turkuaz, Umphrey’s McGee and more.

The event will raise funds and awareness for organizations empowering black communities, keeping people out of the criminal justice system, and working to dismantle the systemic racism which persists in our society. In partnership with the PLUS1 for Black Lives Fund, proceeds raised during the day-long event will directly benefit participating artists as well as organizations like Equal Justice Initiative, Impact Justice and the Bail Project, as well as black and indigenous-led grassroots organizations combating racism.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

Swallow Hill Live: Stef Kull and Paul Trunko

Thursday, June 25, 6 p.m.

The piano/guitar duo plays a set of covers and originals. Both musicians are long time Colorado performers and teachers and are on the faculty at Swallow Hill Music Association.

2020 Virtual Colorado Music Festival

Thursday, June 25 to Thursday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

Although this year's live event has been canceled, CMF is hosting a virtual version of its annual classical music festival.

SuperMagick

Thursday, June 25, 8 p.m.

The local funk/soul/disco band plays a live-stream set.

Ghost Light Sessions

Thursday, June 25 through August 7

Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek presents a free online streaming concert series with Brothers Keeper (June 25), Andrew McConathy & the Drunken Hearts (July 2), Bonfire Dub (July 9), Tierro Band with Bridget Law (July 16), Tenth Mountain Division (July 23), Trace Bundy (July 30,) Jubilingo (August 6) and Elephant Collective (August 27). A limited number of tickets for the live concerts ($20 to $30) are available.

The Foxies

Friday, June 26, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville glitter-punk trio the Foxies, which recently released the Growing Up Is Dead EP, will be performing a special pay-per-view concert for the Stay/In Streaming Series from the Exit/In. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Josh Groban

Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m.

Josh Groban, along with longtime guitarist Tariqh Akoni and piano player Mark Stephens, will perform a career-spanning set, filled with some of his greatest hits, fan favorites and a few new songs.

Ramsey Lewis

Saturday, June 27, 12 p.m.

The Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis performs as part of Saturday Salon, his monthly online performance series.

Rufus Wainwright

Saturday, June 27, 12 p.m.

A live-stream acoustic concert of Wainwright's upcoming album, Unfollow The Rules, performed live from the Paramour Mansion in Los Angeles.

St. Martin’s Chamber Choir

Saturday, June 27, 7:30 p.m.

“A Mystical Visionary: Ralph Vaughan Williams” will be the St. Martin Chamber Choir’s first live-streamed concert. Tickets are $25.

Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience

Saturday, June 27, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Is it even summer in Denver if Garth Brooks doesn't play a show? While he won't be able to make an appearance in the Mile High City, he will be streaming a concert on Saturday, June 27 at three hundred drive-in theaters across North America, including several in Colorado. Presented by Encore Live, the show will be projected on screens, with sound broadcast through FM radios. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 19. Each $100 ticket admits one car, with no more than six people to a vehicle. Visit Ticketmaster to purchase tickets and see the full list of participating drive-in theaters. This is an alcohol free event. $100 per car.

Montréal International Jazz Festival

Sunday, June 27 to Tuesday, June 30

This digital edition of the festival brings together a variety of Montreal luminaries who will perform at L’Astral on the ground floor of La Maison des Festivals in the heart of Quartier des Spectacles. The club has been transformed into a broadcast studio for this series of performances, all of which are free.

Porch Pride: A Bluegrass Pride Queer-antine Festival

June 27 and 28

A two-day streaming festival including more than ten hours of live music over what would have been Pride weekend in San Francisco. Performances include many talented musicians, singers and songwriters, including Amythyst Kiah and Molly Tuttle.

All Day I Stream

Sundays, starting June 28, 7 p.m.

Conceived to connect dreamers and dancers all around the world at sunset, Lee Burridge and All Day I Dream launch their new series, 'All Day I Stream,' with a three-part sunset performance. Burridge will be performing three distinctive sets to emulate the golden hours.

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Sunday, June 28, 2 p.m.

A multi-camera live-stream concert from the Reverend Peyton's log cabin in Brown County, Indiana.

KGNU’s Live at Five

Sunday, June 28, 5 p.m.

Fort Collins bluesy Americana soul musician Matthew Wilburn Skinner from Tallgrass performs.

“The Show Must Go On”

Starts June 30, 7 p.m.

Historic Elitch Theatre, which celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, kicks off its summer virtual live-music series with David Tipton. Throughout the month of July, the venue will also host the Children's Day Family FunFest, Youth Film Festival, Virtual Art Galleries and a Virtual Silent Auction via the Historic Elitch Theatre Facebook page and ETFest.com.

Colorado Symphony: Independence Eve Virtual Concert and Fundraiser

Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, 7 p.m.

In partnership with Denver7, Civic Center Conservancy, Community First Foundation, and a collection of local Colorado performing-arts organizations, this digital performance will be available on Denver7 and YouTube July 3 with a special YouTube replay on July 4. Audiences will have the opportunity to support artists and individuals affected by COVID-19.

Swallow Hill Live: David Dinsmore (Lost Dog So Low Show)

Tuesday, July 7, 6 p.m.

David Dinsmore, the frontman of the Tom Waits tribute band Lost Dog Ensemble, plays songs from Waits’s catalogue.

Tomorrowland Around the World

Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, 8:15 a.m.

The digital festival brings together more than sixty of the planet’s biggest names in electronic dance music on eight different stages and the world’s best technology in 3-D design, video production and special effects. Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Aoki, Tale of Us, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and more will perform.

Hazel Miller: Believing in the Future

Sunday, July 26, 6 p.m

Hazel Miller will play this virtual benefit concert for the University of Colorado physical therapy scholarship fund.

Virtual SummitFest 2020

August 5 to 6

While the first JBE Triple A SummitFest is being postponed until August of next year, Jack Barton Entertainment is hosting a virtual festival, with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music workers and musicians who can’t earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted.

Ongoing:

Anythink’s Backyard Concert Series

Second Friday of the Month, June through August, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

To carry on the tradition of connecting with community through music, Anythink Library’s concert series will be hosted exclusively online. Streamed live, the series will be accessible to the greater Anythink community, from local customers in Adams County to library supporters and music fans around the globe. The lineup includes the Walker Williams Band (June 12), Leon and the Revival (July 10), and Hazel Miller & the Collective (August 14).

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians such as Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venue goes online with a daily concert series highlighting some of the best local artists.

Live From the Pec

Sundays, 8 p.m.

A weekly live-stream series showcasing musicians who have played legendary Denver club El Chapultepec.



Monster Energy Outbreak Presents: Live on Location

6 p.m.

A virtual festival comprising nine episodes, which happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. over three consecutive weekends in May and June, each including top breakout hip-hop talent performing from various locations.

Pickathon Presents a Concert a Day

Every day, 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.