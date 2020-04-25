Patti Smith, Michael Stipe and More of the Best Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

Celebrate the planet at Pathway to Paris Earth Day 50: A Virtual Festival for Our Planet, starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. Enjoy performances from Jesse Paris Smith and Rebecca Foon (founders of Pathway to Paris), Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Flea, Tony Hawk, Ben Harper, Cat Power and more.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

Play On Fest

Through April 26

The three-day virtual music festival includes footage from more than sixty acts, including Anderson.Paak, Brandi Carlile, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Coldplay, Green Day, the Flaming Lips, Korn, Paramore, Weezer and more. Donations and sales from merch, including hoodies, T-shirts and face masks, go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Room Service Fest

Through April 26

A three-day virtual festival that benefits Feeding America and Sweet Relief. The lineup includes A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Adam Melchor, Alec Benjamin, Ambar Lucid, Apashe, Audrey Mika, Autograf, Big Gigantic, Chromeo, Griz, Kill Paris, Mt. Joy, Rezz, Snails, Zeds Dead and more.

Kōkua Festival 2020 - Live From Home

Saturday, April 25, 4 p.m.

In celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day and in support of the Kōkua Hawaii Foundation and COVID-19 relief efforts, Jack Johnson will host and perform a two-hour live stream from his front porch in Hawaii, where he will share the digital stage with special at-home performances from Ben Harper, G. Love, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Paula Fuga, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Anuhea, Ron Artis II and his brother, Thunderstorm Artis. Viewers will also be treated to at-home cooking lessons from some of Hawaii’s top chefs, Ed Kenney and Mark Noguchi.

Jorma Kaukonen’s Quarantine Concert #4

Saturday, April 25, 6 p.m.

A founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, Kaukonen live-streams a show from his Fur Peace Station Concert Hall.

Tyler Stanfield

Saturday, April 25, 6 p.m.

The local singer-songwriter debuts his single “Shadows Dancing,” recorded at the Redroom Studio Sessions with Andy Ard.

Bed Room Sessions Presents - James Jewkes

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

The world premiere of James Jewkes performing his dynamic guitar epic Eagles>Planes.

Virtual Soul Party with Mile High Soul Club

Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m.

DJ Steve Cervantes will spin the best ‘60s soul, funk and R&B.

Swallow Hill Presents: Grace Clark Facebook Live Concert

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Local singer-songwriter Grace Clark performs with Zach Jackson. Virtual tip jar: Venmo @ Grace-Clark-10.

Reno Divorce

Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m.

The Denver band plays a Facebook live-stream show from EastFax Tap for Punk Rock Saves Lives, the local organization that pushes the punk community to focus on health concerns, equal rights, human rights and more.

Lindsay Ell

Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m.

The country star plays a virtual concert from her home as part of the tenth annual Mile High Country Q & Brew that benefits Denver’s Tennyson Center for Children, which has served Colorado’s most neglected, abused and traumatized children for more than 116 years. During the concert, viewers will be able to donate to hear a favorite song played or bid on unique items.

Colorado Drums Forward

Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.

This is not just your ordinary online concert; it's a statewide jam session. This event encourages people to grab something that can be used as a drum (such as cans, buckets, boxes, etc.), set up on your porch, sidewalk or yard and play for a minute or so. It's a chance for Coloradans to gain a sense of community and solidarity during this time of social distancing. The idea is to use the concept of a “drum circle” to allow individuals to participate in a singular event. It's a way to nonverbally communicate with family and neighbors around the state. The performance centers around percussion instruments but may include non-percussion instruments, too. The campaign is being put forward by Dazzle, the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts, and Colorado Creative Industries.

Global Music Power Hour

Friday, May 1, 11 a.m.

Global Livingston Institute’s virtual festival features musicians from the United States, Uganda and Rwanda. Money from sponsorships ($10 to $500) goes to support struggling communities in Uganda and Rwanda, but also musicians struggling with the complete evaporation of their livelihood.

The KGNU GNU Prom

Saturday, May 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

Are you a student who missed out on prom? Celebrate the big night with KGNU. The video guest list will include fifty senior couples dressed in formal attire who will be treated to live music provided by KGNU DJ Erin Stereo, and it will be chaperoned by KGNU’s Denver program manager and DJ, Deeprawk Dave Ashton. The entire event, complete with the virtual “crowning” of Prom King and Queen, will be broadcast live on KGNU radio.

ARISE Online

Saturday, May 2, 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

ARISE Music Festival’s first-ever virtual gathering includes singer-songwriters, electronic artists and live painters, with special segments of yoga and sound healing, all on a Facebook online stream. The lineup includes Kind Hearted Strangers, Mark Oblinger, Sara Niemietz, Funkstatik & AJ Davis and more.

Clay Rose

Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Clay Rose and drummer Adam Perry play a virtual show from Waterloo in Louisville, the spot where Rose had a years-long Tuesday residency with Gasoline Lollipops before the band started headlining clubs and theaters.

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

Fridays: May 8, 2 p.m.; May 22, 4 p.m.; June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily be trading the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

Ongoing:

Birdcall Lockdown

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 p.m. through April 23

Birdcall restaurant is hosting a live-music series every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. through April 23. Tuesday, March 31, is Rob Drabkin; Wednesday, April 1, is Zach Heckendorf; Tuesday, April 7, is Brad Corrigan of Dispatch; Wednesday, April 8, is Mandy Groves; Thursday, April 9, is LVDY; Thursday, April 16, is Ramakhandra; Thursday, April 23, is Babelord.

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians like Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick — the kind with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venues goes online with a daily concert series. Future streams will include Tommy Emmanuel, Authority Zero, Esmé Patterson and more.

Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day

Every day, at 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.