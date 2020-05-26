Marshmallo, Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki and More Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

Sharon Van Etten celebrates the anniversary of her debut album, because i was in love, by performing it in its entirety from her Los Angeles home, at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

A portion of the concert’s proceeds will benefit her band and crew as well as the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which is working to secure financial support to preserve the national ecosystem of independent venues and promoters.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

DGTL LIB

Through Sunday, May 24

Do LaB, one of North America’s premier independent music and arts festival promoters, presents the three-day live-stream music festival that includes performances from Kaytranada, Glitch Mob, CloZee, Shiba San, TOKiMONSTA, Beats Antique, Mr. Carmack, Opiuo, Justin Jay, Funk Hunters, Rinzen, Dirtwire, Elephant Heart, Patricio and more.

Peggy Lee 100th Birthday Celebration

Tuesday, May 26

The Grammy Museum hosts the panel discussion and birthday toast with Holly Foster Wells, Peggy Lee's granddaughter and president of Peggy Lee Associates, LLC; Tish Oney, author of Peggy Lee: A Century of Song; moderator Scott Goldman; and artists who were inspired by Lee, including Eric Burton of the Black Pumas, Billie Eilish and k.d. lang.

Stafford Hunter Quartet

Tuesday, May 26, 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents the local jazz quartet streaming a live show from Mighty Fine Productions.

In Da House with #1natVson1

Wednesday, May 27, 5 p.m.

1-natVson-1 will play with DJ Fa Dorah, Dula the Dab God and special guests. This event will take place live on @1natVson on Instagram and Indie Band Guru on Facebook.

Swallow Hill Live: Martin Gilmore

Wednesday, May 27, 6 p.m.

Swallow Hill instructor and singer-songwriter Martin Gilmore plays a live-stream set. Donations collected between 6 and 8 p.m. on the day of the event will be split 50/50 between the artist and Swallow Hill Music.

Dressy Bessy

Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Tammy and John from Dressy Bessy play sets every week via Instagram and Facebook.

John Gunther & Bad Hombres

Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents a live-stream concert from the jazz group John Gunther & Bad Hombres, performing from Mighty Fine Productions.

Yonder Mountain String Band “Yonder May” Archival Video Releases

May 28, 2:20 p.m.

The local jamgrass band teamed up with JamBase to present “Yonder May,” a weekly video broadcast of Yonder Mountain String Band sets from the 1990s and early 2000s, culled from the band’s personal, fan-gifted VHS tape collection.

Work From Home With Watkins Family Hour

May 28, 5 p.m.

The musical collective with siblings Sara and Sean Watkins hosts a variety of guests every Thursday in May, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Guests confirmed include John C. Reilly, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Ruston Kelly, The War & Treaty, Mandolin Orange, Mike Viola and Tré Burt.

O’Connor Brothers Band

Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents roots-rock group the O'Connor Brothers Band, performing from Mighty Fine Productions.

Lipgloss: A Virtual Indie Dance Party

Friday, May 29, 8 p.m.

Lipgloss founder DJ Boyhollow spins throwbacks, new tracks, the occasional guilty pleasure, and whatever the hell else he feels like playing. Expect music like the Killers, Bloc Party, Phantogram, Empire of the Sun, the Strokes, Sylvan Esso, New Order, the Bravery, LCD Soundsystem and more. Tipping is greatly appreciated but not required.

Arapahoe Philharmonic Online MusicConnects Series

Tuesdays in May, 7 p.m.

This series, highlighting the orchestra’s principal musicians and guest artists, includes solo and duo recitals as well as brief chats with Arapahoe Philharmonic music director Devin Patrick Hughes and the opportunity for viewers to ask questions during and after the broadcasts. Harpist Hillary Schefter plays on May 12 (live), percussionist Joey Glassman on May 19 (live) and flutist Evelyn Rutenberg on May 26 (recorded).

Dropkick Murphys

Friday, May 29, 4 p.m.

The Boston punk band live-streams a concert from Fenway Park without an audience in the stands. Bruce Springsteen will join the band remotely for a few songs. The concert, dubbed Streaming Outta Fenway, will raise funds for the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity and Feeding America.

Amelie Quartet

Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Muse Performance space hosts a live-stream concert from the group that plays Parisian jazz and Argentine tango. Seventy percent of donations goes to musicians and 30 percent goes to helping the Muse pay the rent.

Slay at Home

Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30

Metal Injection hosts this virtual metal and art festival that benefits MusiCares and Global Giving. The initial lineup includes Tesseract, Darkest Hour, Twelve Foot Ninja, O'Brother, Der Weg einer Freiheit, Silvertomb, Astronoid, Contracult Collective, Myrone and A.A. Williams. More bands will announced each day through May 22.

Quarantine Comes Alive

Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m.

A virtual music festival with more than sixty artists, including ALO, Anomalie, Andy Frasco, Arlo McKinley, Aron Magner, Aqueous, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Big Something, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Brendan Bayliss, the California Honeydrops and more. Donations will be split between the artists and PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund. The event — modeled after the famed one-day music marathons Brooklyn Comes Alive and Denver Comes Alive — was founded to celebrate and support musicians, provide fans with unique musical experiences from the comfort of their couch, and raise money for comprehensive COVID-19 relief.

Ramsey Lewis’s 85th Birthday Party

Saturday, May 30, noon

The Grammy Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis will celebrate his 85th birthday in fitting fashion with a digital program available to audiences worldwide. The online ticketed concert, which costs $20, marks Lewis’s first Saturday Salon, which will take place on the last Saturday of each month.

Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund

Saturday, May 30 p.m., 6 to 9 p.m.

Breckenridge Brewery and KBCO present three-hour event, which will be live-streamed and aired on KBCO and broadcast on CBS Denver, includes performances by Dave Matthews, the Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, the String Cheese Incident and more. More information and details on how to watch can be found on the CMRF website.

Tamir Handelman

Saturdays at 7 p.m. through June 27

The jazz pianist performs solo sets from his living room, focusing on a different composer each week: Harold Arlen (May 23), Miles Davis (May 30), Kenny Barron and Joao Gilberto (June 6), Chick Corea (June 13), Cole Porter (June 20), The French Connection (June 27).

2B3

Saturday, May 30, 7 p.m.

Jazz trio 2B3 plays a live-stream concert hosted by the Muse Performance Space in Lafayette.

KGNU Presents Sunday Live at Five: Michael DeLalla

Sunday, May 31, 5 p.m.

This week’s episode of KGNU’s weekly series spotlights guitarist and composer Michael DeLalla; the station’s music director and DJ Indra Raj will interview him.

Live From the Pec

Sundays at 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents this weekly live-stream series showcasing Tony Black & Friends and other musicians who have played at the classic jazz club, El Chapultepec, which opened in 1933.

Whitney

Thursday, June 4, 6 p.m.

The Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre are selling tickets, $15-$20, for Whitney’s live-stream concert to benefit NIVA (National Independent Venue Association).

Trevor Hall: A Night in the Village

Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.

Trevor Hall live-streams a concert from the Fox Theatre with a Q&A session following the performance. Admission is free. RSVP to watch the live stream. Get an exclusive event poster for $29.95 (including shipping). Proceeds allow the venue to deliver this very special event with no admission fee.

SunSquabi’s Summer 2020 Virtual Top Down Tour

Thursdays, June 11 through August 27

Electronic jam band SunSquabi's shows will be held in different locations around Colorado, including venues, recording studios and inside the bandmembers' homes. SunSquabi will also host unique events including Q&As with fans on social media, an all-improv set, a fan-request set and a SunSquabi and Friends set. The band will debut tons of new music and visual components, offering the best possible visual experience for audiences everywhere. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Can’d Aid Foundation. Packages are $50 to $100 and include all the concerts.

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine

Thursday, June 11, 5:30 p.m.

Produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, the tribute will include family and friends sharing memories and songs while raising money for several charitable organizations including NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Alive, whose Grief Center is providing free counseling sessions to anyone in Middle Tennessee who has had a family member die of COVID-19.

Guilty Pleasures Virtual Cabaret

Friday, June 12, 7:30 p.m.

The New York-based cabaret troupe includes a cast of dancers, singers and personalities, some of whom are from Colorado. The group is bringing its guiltiest pleasures straight to your home via Zoom, with a variety of song and dance acts that celebrate all the joys that come with summertime. Get the password to the show by messaging the company through its website or social media. There is a suggested donation of $5 via its website or Venmo.

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily be trading the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

Virtual SummitFest 2020

August 5 to 6

While the first JBE Triple A SummitFest is being postponed until August of next year, Jack Barton Entertainment is hosting a virtual festival, with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music workers and musicians who can’t earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted.

Ongoing:

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians such as Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venues goes online with a daily concert series with some of the best local artists.

Pickathon Presents a Concert a Day

Every day, at 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

