Dead & Co. Night One: Photos From the Sold-Out, High-Vibes Show

click to enlarge Ticket seekers lined the entrance to Folsom Field in hopes of a handout. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Train of cars making their way to parking on the University of Colorado's campus for the first night of four Dead and Co. shows at Folsom Field. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Deadheads dancing at the Dead and Co. show Saturday July 1 at Folsom Field. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Small amounts of rain hit the crowd during intermission around 7:45 p.m. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Grateful granddad (left) with new grandbaby and family rock the North End zone for the show. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge John Mayer, master of the guitar electrocution face, kicks off the show with a cover of Sam Cooke's "Let the Good Times Roll." Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Oteil Burbridge on bass. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Original Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge The Jerry abides. The presence of Jerry Garcia has always been felt at these shows. The founder of the Grateful Dead has himself been dead for 28 years come August 9. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge In case you wondered if the hat matched the glasses. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Pedicab driver "truckin" to make it to the show on time. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Proper attire when the Dead & Co. kicks off its three-night run in Boulder on Shabbat. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Peace, love, and marriage proposals. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge She said "Yes!" Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Mickey Hart and Bob Weir are the last two living Grateful Dead members touring. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Folsom Field seats 50,183. The show was sold out. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Dead & Co. shows are arguably the best people-watching events on the planet. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Bob Weir leading the band into its third song of the night, a cover of Howlin’ Wolf's "Smokestack Lightning." Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Silk robe guy, photographed only from the chest up. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Oteil Burbridge on bass during a cover of Jerry Garcia's "Deal." Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Fifty-year-old threads. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge John Mayer concentrates on a solo during a cover of "Dear Mr. Fantasy." Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge This lady saw nothing but love all day. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge John Mayer has come a long way with Dead & Company's music after only starting to listen to the band in 2011. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge A view from the field as Dead & Co. belted out the Beatles' "Hey Jude." Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge A section of the field was designated just for dancing. A new dance leader took front and center. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Moonrise over Folsom Field at Dead & Co.'s first concert Saturday night, kicking off its "Final Tour" run in Boulder. Evan Semón Photography

It was all smiles and cheering for Dead & Co.'s sold-out show at Folsom Field on Saturday, July 1, when the band kicked off its three-night run of the last concerts Boulder will see from the band. Founding Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart were joined by John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti announced that this will be their last dance, but the music of the Dead will live on. Fare thee well, Dead & Co.!Take in Saturday night's vibes below: