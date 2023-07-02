Dead & Co. Night One: Photos From the Sold-Out, High-Vibes Show

[
It was all smiles and cheering for Dead & Co.'s sold-out show at Folsom Field on Saturday, July 1, when the band kicked off its three-night run of the last concerts Boulder will see from the band. Founding Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart were joined by John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti announced that this will be their last dance, but the music of the Dead will live on. Fare thee well, Dead & Co.!
Take in Saturday night's vibes below:
click to enlarge
Ticket seekers lined the entrance to Folsom Field in hopes of a handout.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Train of cars making their way to parking on the University of Colorado's campus for the first night of four Dead and Co. shows at Folsom Field.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Deadheads dancing at the Dead and Co. show Saturday July 1 at Folsom Field.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Small amounts of rain hit the crowd during intermission around 7:45 p.m.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Grateful granddad (left) with new grandbaby and family rock the North End zone for the show.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
John Mayer, master of the guitar electrocution face, kicks off the show with a cover of Sam Cooke's "Let the Good Times Roll."
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Oteil Burbridge on bass.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Original Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The Jerry abides. The presence of Jerry Garcia has always been felt at these shows. The founder of the Grateful Dead has himself been dead for 28 years come August 9.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
In case you wondered if the hat matched the glasses.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Pedicab driver "truckin" to make it to the show on time.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Proper attire when the Dead & Co. kicks off its three-night run in Boulder on Shabbat.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Peace, love, and marriage proposals.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
She said "Yes!"
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Mickey Hart and Bob Weir are the last two living Grateful Dead members touring.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Folsom Field seats 50,183. The show was sold out.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Dead & Co. shows are arguably the best people-watching events on the planet.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Bob Weir leading the band into its third song of the night, a cover of Howlin’ Wolf's "Smokestack Lightning."
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Silk robe guy, photographed only from the chest up.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Oteil Burbridge on bass during a cover of Jerry Garcia's "Deal."
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Fifty-year-old threads.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
John Mayer concentrates on a solo during a cover of "Dear Mr. Fantasy."
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
This lady saw nothing but love all day.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
John Mayer has come a long way with Dead & Company's music after only starting to listen to the band in 2011.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A view from the field as Dead & Co. belted out the Beatles' "Hey Jude."
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A section of the field was designated just for dancing. A new dance leader took front and center.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Moonrise over Folsom Field at Dead & Co.'s first concert Saturday night, kicking off its "Final Tour" run in Boulder.
Evan Semón Photography