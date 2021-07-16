Denver Artists Support LGBTQ+ Community With A Celebration of Pride

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Ariadnee Ziady of metal outfit Ipecac and Zoe Van De Voorde of the band Rebelles Denver — which hosts events showcasing women in music — are joining forces with the lesbian bar Blush & Blu to host A Celebration of Pride on July 18.

"The event appeals to young straight women, lesbians, queer women, trans women and beyond," Van De Voorde says. "It's all-ages and anticipated to be a welcoming but still rock-and-roll night."

The lineup also includes Pretty. Loud., Church Fire, Golden Boi and the Catcalls.

After seeing Rebelles Denver perform at the Lion's Lair Lounge to raise money for the Blue Bench, Ziady thought it was a no-brainer to collaborate with Van De Voorde. "I thought they would be a perfect partner for an event such as this, and really help market the event to a higher level of visibility," she says.

EXPAND The Catcalls, along with other local musicians, will perform at A Celebration of Pride. Lisa Dibbern

Blush & Blu is one of only fifteen lesbian bars in the United States, making it an ideal spot for this event, says Ziady, adding that owner Jody Bouffard has shown consistent support for the community and is a great partner.

“Zoe and I put [an] emphasis on the LGBTQ+ youth for this event because [this] community has historically been underrepresented,” Ziady says. “We wanted to provide an event that acts as a safe space for all persons in this community, of all ages. Hopefully the event will help any youth struggling with their identity to feel accepted and find their space in the community."

One hundred percent of proceeds from the door will go to the Center on Colfax, an LGBTQ+ community center.

“I am friends with many LGBTQ+ people and consider myself an ally to the community,” Ziady says. “Having been part of the Denver music scene for the past four years, I have noticed a lack of representation of LGBTQ+ bands, and I felt it would be good to create an event that would highlight [these] bands.”

A Celebration of Pride kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Blush & Blu,1526 East Colfax Avenue. For more information about the Center on Colfax, Blush & Blu, Pretty Loud, Church Fire, the Catcalls and Rebelles Denver, visit their websites.