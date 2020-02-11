Denver Botanic Gardens Announces 2020 Summer Concerts

On a freezing cold winter day, sometimes the only thing that can de-ice the soul is fantasizing about the warmer months ahead. The Denver Botanic Gardens has the cure: its 2020 Summer Concert Series schedule.

With artists like Randy Newman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and DeVotchKa included in the just-announced lineup, this summer is already looking like a crowd-pleaser – and there are more dates to be announced in the months to come.

Here's what's on the calendar so far:

Jesse & Joy

Thursday, June 11

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Tuesday, June 16

DeVotchKa

Friday, July 10

Chris Botti

Wednesday, July 29

José González

Tuesday, August 4

Amadou & Mariam + Blind Boys of Alabama and Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Wednesday, August 5

The Dead South

Monday, August 10

Randy Newman

Monday, August 17

All concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Denver Botanic Gardens' UMB Bank Amphitheater, at 1007 York Street. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.