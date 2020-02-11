 
The stage at the Denver Botanic Gardens.EXPAND
The stage at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Brandon Marshall

Denver Botanic Gardens Announces 2020 Summer Concerts

Kyle Harris | February 11, 2020 | 10:18am
On a freezing cold winter day, sometimes the only thing that can de-ice the soul is fantasizing about the warmer months ahead. The Denver Botanic Gardens has the cure: its 2020 Summer Concert Series schedule.

With artists like Randy Newman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and DeVotchKa included in the just-announced lineup, this summer is already looking like a crowd-pleaser – and there are more dates to be announced in the months to come.

Here's what's on the calendar so far: 

Jesse & Joy
Thursday, June 11

Mary Chapin Carpenter
Tuesday, June 16

DeVotchKa
Friday, July 10

Chris Botti
Wednesday, July 29

José González
Tuesday, August 4

Amadou & Mariam + Blind Boys of Alabama and Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Wednesday, August 5

The Dead South
Monday, August 10

Randy Newman
Monday, August 17

All concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Denver Botanic Gardens' UMB Bank Amphitheater, at 1007 York Street. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 31. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

