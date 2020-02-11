Denver Botanic Gardens Announces 2020 Summer Concerts

On a freezing cold winter day, sometimes the only thing that can de-ice the soul is fantasizing about the warmer months ahead. The Denver Botanic Gardens has the cure: its 2020 Summer Concert Series schedule.
With artists like Randy Newman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and DeVotchKa included in the just-announced lineup, this summer is already looking like a crowd-pleaser – and there are more dates to be announced in the months to come.
Here's what's on the calendar so far:
Jesse & Joy
Thursday, June 11
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Tuesday, June 16
DeVotchKa
Friday, July 10
Chris Botti
Wednesday, July 29
José González
Tuesday, August 4
Amadou & Mariam + Blind Boys of Alabama and Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Wednesday, August 5
The Dead South
Monday, August 10
Randy Newman
Monday, August 17
All concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Denver Botanic Gardens' UMB Bank Amphitheater, at 1007 York Street. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
