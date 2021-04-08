Zhu, Lotus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Last week, Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced that it would be opening for 2,500 people per show, nearly a quarter of the venue's normal capacity of 9,500. Jamtronica act Lotus kicks things off with four shows (Thursday, April 22, through Saturday, April 25) at the venue. Tickets, $45 to $69.50, are on sale now.

Electronica producer Zhu celebrates the release of Dreamland, which drops on April 30, with six nights (May 3 through 5 and May 9 through 11) at Red Rocks; tickets ($59.95 to $79.95) are on sale now.

Also, Godspeed You! Black Emperor announced shows at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, February 25, 2022, (tickets are $35-$38 and go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, April 9) and the Boulder Theater on Saturday, February 26 (tickets are $35-$39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9).



Related Stories Red Rocks Amphitheatre Reopening in April at 2,500-Person Capacity

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Zion I: Thu., May 20, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., $120-$280.

BLACK SHEEP

Letters From the Sun and the Amber Gene: Sat., May 8, 8 p.m.

Old Man Saxon: Fri., June 25, 8 p.m.

BOULDER THEATER

Bowregard: Fri., May 28, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, 8:30 p.m., $35-$39.50.

Marsh: With Andy Immerman, Thu., May 20, 8 p.m., $40-$45.

Shakedown Street: Thu., June 24, 8 p.m.; Fri., June 25, 8 p.m., $25.

TVBOO: Thu., June 3, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

Zion I: Wed., May 19, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Death Jam for Cutie: Improvised interpretations of Death Cab for Cutie ft. Kirk Larson and more, Thu., May 6, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Kyle Hollingsworth: Sat., May 15, 6:45 and 9:45 p.m.

Marsh: Fri., May 21, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m., $40.

GLOBE HALL

Fresh Fruit!: Sat., June 12, 7 and 9 p.m., $40-$120.

Transviolet: Wed., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$55.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022, 8:30 p.m., $35-$38.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Electric Six: Tue., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Surfer Blood: Wed., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

Zepp11 (Led Zeppelin tribute): Sun., May 23, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m., $40-$120.

LOST LAKE



Sister Neapolitan (album release): Sat., May 29, 7 and 9 p.m., $30-$60.

Stone Riot: Sat., May 1, 7 p.m., $28-$56.

To Be Astronauts and Ipecac: Fri., May 28, 7 p.m., $30-$60.

OGDEN THEATRE

Benny the Butcher: Mon., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35.50.

Jungle: Tue., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Diplo: With Sidepiece, Wed., May 12, 7 p.m.; Thu., May 13, 7 p.m., $52.80-$89.75.

Lotus: Thu., April 22, 8 p.m.; Fri., April 23, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 24, 8 p.m.; Sun., April 25, 8 p.m., $45-$69.50.

Lucero: With Shane Smith & the Saints, Sun., May 16, 7:30 p.m., $49-$60.

Mt. Joy: With Del Water Gap, Sat., May 22, 8 p.m., $55-$75.

Osees: With LFZ, Sat., May 15, 8 p.m., $57.50-$70.

Sunsquabi: Thu., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$59.50.

Trevor Hall: With Cas Haley, Thu., April 29, 7 p.m.; Fri., April 30, 7 p.m., $44.95-$89.95.

Zhu: Mon., May 3, through Wed., May 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., May 9, through Tue., May 11, 8 p.m., $59.95-$79.95.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.