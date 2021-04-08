Zhu, Lotus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Last week, Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced that it would be opening for 2,500 people per show, nearly a quarter of the venue's normal capacity of 9,500. Jamtronica act Lotus kicks things off with four shows (Thursday, April 22, through Saturday, April 25) at the venue. Tickets, $45 to $69.50, are on sale now.
Electronica producer Zhu celebrates the release of Dreamland, which drops on April 30, with six nights (May 3 through 5 and May 9 through 11) at Red Rocks; tickets ($59.95 to $79.95) are on sale now.
Also, Godspeed You! Black Emperor announced shows at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, February 25, 2022, (tickets are $35-$38 and go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, April 9) and the Boulder Theater on Saturday, February 26 (tickets are $35-$39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9).
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Zion I: Thu., May 20, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., $120-$280.
Letters From the Sun and the Amber Gene: Sat., May 8, 8 p.m.
Old Man Saxon: Fri., June 25, 8 p.m.
Bowregard: Fri., May 28, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor: Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, 8:30 p.m., $35-$39.50.
Marsh: With Andy Immerman, Thu., May 20, 8 p.m., $40-$45.
Shakedown Street: Thu., June 24, 8 p.m.; Fri., June 25, 8 p.m., $25.
TVBOO: Thu., June 3, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Zion I: Wed., May 19, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Death Jam for Cutie: Improvised interpretations of Death Cab for Cutie ft. Kirk Larson and more, Thu., May 6, 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Kyle Hollingsworth: Sat., May 15, 6:45 and 9:45 p.m.
Marsh: Fri., May 21, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m., $40.
Fresh Fruit!: Sat., June 12, 7 and 9 p.m., $40-$120.
Transviolet: Wed., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$55.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022, 8:30 p.m., $35-$38.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Electric Six: Tue., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Surfer Blood: Wed., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Zepp11 (Led Zeppelin tribute): Sun., May 23, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m., $40-$120.
LOST LAKE
Sister Neapolitan (album release): Sat., May 29, 7 and 9 p.m., $30-$60.
Stone Riot: Sat., May 1, 7 p.m., $28-$56.
To Be Astronauts and Ipecac: Fri., May 28, 7 p.m., $30-$60.
Benny the Butcher: Mon., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35.50.
Jungle: Tue., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Diplo: With Sidepiece, Wed., May 12, 7 p.m.; Thu., May 13, 7 p.m., $52.80-$89.75.
Lotus: Thu., April 22, 8 p.m.; Fri., April 23, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 24, 8 p.m.; Sun., April 25, 8 p.m., $45-$69.50.
Lucero: With Shane Smith & the Saints, Sun., May 16, 7:30 p.m., $49-$60.
Mt. Joy: With Del Water Gap, Sat., May 22, 8 p.m., $55-$75.
Osees: With LFZ, Sat., May 15, 8 p.m., $57.50-$70.
Sunsquabi: Thu., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$59.50.
Trevor Hall: With Cas Haley, Thu., April 29, 7 p.m.; Fri., April 30, 7 p.m., $44.95-$89.95.
Zhu: Mon., May 3, through Wed., May 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., May 9, through Tue., May 11, 8 p.m., $59.95-$79.95.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.