John Legend, Ice Cube and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

John Legend brings his Christmas tour to Bellco Theatre in December.

John Legend stops at the Bellco Theatre on Saturday, December 15, in support of his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, which will be released on October 26 and is included with every pair of tickets purchased online. Tickets, $39.50 to $149.50, go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.

Ice Cube headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, November 8, with special guests A Meazy and DJ STAXX. Tickets, $44.75, go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.

Mandolin Orange will be at the Boulder Theater (tickets are $30-$35) on Friday, March 15, and at the Ogden Theatre (tickets are $25-$30) on Saturday, March 16. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.