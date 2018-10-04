 


John Legend brings his Christmas tour to Bellco Theatre in December.
John Legend brings his Christmas tour to Bellco Theatre in December.
Brandon Marshall

John Legend, Ice Cube and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | October 4, 2018 | 5:55am
John Legend stops at the Bellco Theatre on Saturday, December 15, in support of his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, which will be released on October 26 and is included with every pair of tickets purchased online. Tickets, $39.50 to $149.50, go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.

Ice Cube headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, November 8, with special guests A Meazy and DJ STAXX. Tickets, $44.75, go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.

Mandolin Orange will be at the Boulder Theater (tickets are $30-$35) on Friday, March 15, and at the Ogden Theatre (tickets are $25-$30) on Saturday, March 16. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BELLCO THEATRE

John Legend: "A Legendary Christmas,":  Sat., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$149.50.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Eyehategod and Cro-Mags: Sat., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Red Not Chili Peppers: Fri., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
A Summer High: With SayWeCanFly, Tue., Oct. 30, 6 p.m., $12-$15.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

The Knocks: Wed., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $20.75-$22.75.
Mustard Plug: Fri., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $17.

BOULDER THEATER

Dave Mason: Sun., March 10, 8 p.m., $40-$75.
Hot Rize & Friends: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $45-$65.
Mandolin Orange: Fri., March 15, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Sweet Honey in the Rock: Sun., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Dem Atlas: With DJ Keezy, Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Dom Kennedy: Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$87.
Goopsteppa: With Supertask, Thu., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Kyle Hollingsworth's Hoppy Holidays: Ft. Kyle Hollingsworth Band with ExMag, Tnertle (album release), Casual Commander, Nobide. Benefitting Conscious Alliance, Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25
Organ Freeman: Wtih Philthy, Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: Sat., March 9, 5:30 p.m., $32.50.
Ice Cube: With A Meazy and DJ STAXX, Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $44.75.

FOX THEATRE

Boogie T: Fri., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Jive Tribe: With Public Safety and Boogie Mammoth, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Sixteen Candles (’80s tribute): Wed., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

Bleep Bloop: Sat., Oct. 13, 11:59 p.m., $15-$22.
Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards): Tue., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers: Sat., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $27-$100.
Saint Jhn: Tue., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $20.
Sven Lions B2B Dimibo: With Jason Ross, Thu., Oct. 11, 11:59 p.m., $35.75-$85.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Dollhouse Thieves: Thu., Jan. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Em Possible (album release): Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Eyedress: Tue., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Turner Jackson: Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
YaSi: Thu., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

LOST LAKE

Chief White Lightning: With the Corner Girls, Wed., Dec. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Fist Fight: Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
SF1: Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Advanced Placement Tour: Feat. The Regrettes, Welles and Micky James, Tue., Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m., $15-$17.
The Guitar Collective III: Angel Vivaldi + Nita Strauss: Fri., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Saves the Day: Tue., Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m., $19.99-$24.

OGDEN THEATRE

En Vogue: Sat., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $44.50/VIP $75.
Herobust: With DMVU, Fri., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Mandolin Orange: Sat., March 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
RJD2: Sun., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Sing It to Me Santa: The Fray: With Tracksuit Wedding, Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $40-$50.
Turkuaz: Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $22.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Tanya Tucker: With Ben and Noel Haggard, Wed., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$65.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Alan Doyle: Tue., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Freddy Jones Band: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Howie Day: Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Sun., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Gerald Albright: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Sat., Feb. 16, 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., $35-$40.
Special EFX All Stars: Feat. Chieli Minucci, Regina Carter, Nelson Rangell and Lao Tizer, Sun., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Stanley Jordan: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

SUMMIT

John Maus: Mon., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., Tue., Nov. 27, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
KYGO Fresh Faces: Feat. Morgan Evans, Lindsay Ell, Carlton Anderson, Dylan Schneider, Wed., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Typesetter: Thu., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $10.
WeDidIt 10 Year Anniversary Party: Feat. Shlohmo, Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
YBN Takeover Tour: Mon., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

