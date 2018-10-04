John Legend, Ice Cube and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

John Legend stops at the Bellco Theatre on Saturday, December 15, in support of his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, which will be released on October 26 and is included with every pair of tickets purchased online. Tickets, $39.50 to $149.50, go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.
Ice Cube headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, November 8, with special guests A Meazy and DJ STAXX. Tickets, $44.75, go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.
Mandolin Orange will be at the Boulder Theater (tickets are $30-$35) on Friday, March 15, and at the Ogden Theatre (tickets are $25-$30) on Saturday, March 16. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
John Legend: "A Legendary Christmas,": Sat., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$149.50.
Eyehategod and Cro-Mags: Sat., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Red Not Chili Peppers: Fri., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
A Summer High: With SayWeCanFly, Tue., Oct. 30, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
The Knocks: Wed., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $20.75-$22.75.
Mustard Plug: Fri., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $17.
Dave Mason: Sun., March 10, 8 p.m., $40-$75.
Hot Rize & Friends: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $45-$65.
Mandolin Orange: Fri., March 15, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Sweet Honey in the Rock: Sun., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Dem Atlas: With DJ Keezy, Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Dom Kennedy: Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$87.
Goopsteppa: With Supertask, Thu., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Kyle Hollingsworth's Hoppy Holidays: Ft. Kyle Hollingsworth Band with ExMag, Tnertle (album release), Casual Commander, Nobide. Benefitting Conscious Alliance, Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25
Organ Freeman: Wtih Philthy, Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: Sat., March 9, 5:30 p.m., $32.50.
Ice Cube: With A Meazy and DJ STAXX, Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $44.75.
Boogie T: Fri., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Jive Tribe: With Public Safety and Boogie Mammoth, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Sixteen Candles (’80s tribute): Wed., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Bleep Bloop: Sat., Oct. 13, 11:59 p.m., $15-$22.
Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards): Tue., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers: Sat., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $27-$100.
Saint Jhn: Tue., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $20.
Sven Lions B2B Dimibo: With Jason Ross, Thu., Oct. 11, 11:59 p.m., $35.75-$85.
The Dollhouse Thieves: Thu., Jan. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Em Possible (album release): Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Eyedress: Tue., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Turner Jackson: Sun., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
YaSi: Thu., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Chief White Lightning: With the Corner Girls, Wed., Dec. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Fist Fight: Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
SF1: Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
The Advanced Placement Tour: Feat. The Regrettes, Welles and Micky James, Tue., Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m., $15-$17.
The Guitar Collective III: Angel Vivaldi + Nita Strauss: Fri., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Saves the Day: Tue., Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m., $19.99-$24.
En Vogue: Sat., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $44.50/VIP $75.
Herobust: With DMVU, Fri., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Mandolin Orange: Sat., March 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
RJD2: Sun., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Sing It to Me Santa: The Fray: With Tracksuit Wedding, Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $40-$50.
Turkuaz: Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $22.
Tanya Tucker: With Ben and Noel Haggard, Wed., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$65.
Alan Doyle: Tue., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Freddy Jones Band: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Howie Day: Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Sun., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Gerald Albright: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Sat., Feb. 16, 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., $35-$40.
Special EFX All Stars: Feat. Chieli Minucci, Regina Carter, Nelson Rangell and Lao Tizer, Sun., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Stanley Jordan: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
John Maus: Mon., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., Tue., Nov. 27, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
KYGO Fresh Faces: Feat. Morgan Evans, Lindsay Ell, Carlton Anderson, Dylan Schneider, Wed., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Typesetter: Thu., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $10.
WeDidIt 10 Year Anniversary Party: Feat. Shlohmo, Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
YBN Takeover Tour: Mon., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35.
