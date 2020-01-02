Patrick Watson, Acid Mothers Temple and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Canadian singer-songwriters Patrick Watson and Basia Bulat will be at eTown Hall in Boulder on Monday, January 13, for a live taping of eTown's radio show. Tickets, $38.50, are on sale now.
Japanese psych-rock band Acid Mothers Temple and the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. headlines Larimer Lounge on Sunday, April 19. Tickets, $15 to $18, are on sale now.
Fit for a King brings its Dark Skies tour to the Summit on Saturday, April 11. Tickets, $20, are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Expendables: Sat., April 11, 6 p.m., $20-$120.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Cris Jacobs Band & Della Mae: With Jon Stickley Trio. Official WWG Pre-Party, Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Dance Party Time Machine: With Robert Randolph, Marc Brownstein and more, Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$35.
DJ Craze & Sfam: With Jon Casey and more, Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Old Salt Union: Fri., April 3, 9 p.m., $18-$21.
RE:Search: Ft. Christian Martin (Dirtybird) with Dateless, C.H.A.Y., Thu., March 19, 8:30 p.m., $5-$20. Ft. Protohype & Jantsen with G-Space and SpicyBois Takeover ft. MeSo, Thu., March 12, 8:30 p.m., $5-$20.
SOB X RBE: Mon., March 23, 8 p.m., $22-$100.
Adam Aijala & Ben Kaufmann of Yonder Mountain String Band: Fri., May 1, 7 p.m., $25-$75.
Live eTown Radio Show Taping with Patrick Watson & Basia Bulat: Mon., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $38.50.
GLOBE HALL
Ally Venable Band: Wed., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Backseat Vinyl: Sun., Jan. 19, 4 p.m., $10-$12.
Heart Bones: Tue., April 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
That 1 Guy: Fri., April 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Wind and the Wave: Fri., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
VYNYL + Nightlove: Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Shivas: With The Savage Blush, Slynger, Thu., Feb. 27, 8:30 p.m., $10-$13.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O.: Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
James Supercave: Tue., March 24, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Michigan Rattlers: Sun., March 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Pandas & People: Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Teddy Swims: Wed., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Resale Concert Tickets
-
David Spade
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Belly Up Aspen 450 South Galena St. Aspen CO 81611450 South Galena St., Aspen CO 81611View more dates and times at this location >
-
The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 / 7:30pm @ The Garner Galleria Theatre 1050 13th St. Denver CO 802041050 13th St., Denver CO 80204View more dates and times at this location >
-
Silver and Smoke
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 / 8:00pm @ Bluebird Theater 3317 E. Colfax Ave Denver CO 802063317 E. Colfax Ave, Denver CO 80206
LOST LAKE
Phangs: Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Authority Zero: Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $16.
Caligula's Horse: Fri., June 12, 7 p.m., $20.
Jackopierce: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Sarah Harmer: Tue., May 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Soul School: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Fit for a King: Sat., April 11, 7 p.m., $20.
The Cody Sisters: Thu., March 5, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
