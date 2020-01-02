Patrick Watson, Acid Mothers Temple and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Acid Mothers Temple and the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. headlines Larimer Lounge in April.

Canadian singer-songwriters Patrick Watson and Basia Bulat will be at eTown Hall in Boulder on Monday, January 13, for a live taping of eTown's radio show. Tickets, $38.50, are on sale now.

Japanese psych-rock band Acid Mothers Temple and the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. headlines Larimer Lounge on Sunday, April 19. Tickets, $15 to $18, are on sale now.

Fit for a King brings its Dark Skies tour to the Summit on Saturday, April 11. Tickets, $20, are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

The Expendables: Sat., April 11, 6 p.m., $20-$120.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Cris Jacobs Band & Della Mae: With Jon Stickley Trio. Official WWG Pre-Party, Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Dance Party Time Machine: With Robert Randolph, Marc Brownstein and more, Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$35.

DJ Craze & Sfam: With Jon Casey and more, Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Old Salt Union: Fri., April 3, 9 p.m., $18-$21.

RE:Search: Ft. Christian Martin (Dirtybird) with Dateless, C.H.A.Y., Thu., March 19, 8:30 p.m., $5-$20. Ft. Protohype & Jantsen with G-Space and SpicyBois Takeover ft. MeSo, Thu., March 12, 8:30 p.m., $5-$20.

SOB X RBE: Mon., March 23, 8 p.m., $22-$100.

ETOWN HALL

Adam Aijala & Ben Kaufmann of Yonder Mountain String Band: Fri., May 1, 7 p.m., $25-$75.

Live eTown Radio Show Taping with Patrick Watson & Basia Bulat: Mon., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $38.50.

GLOBE HALL



Ally Venable Band: Wed., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Backseat Vinyl: Sun., Jan. 19, 4 p.m., $10-$12.

Heart Bones: Tue., April 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

That 1 Guy: Fri., April 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The Wind and the Wave: Fri., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

VYNYL + Nightlove: Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

HI-DIVE

The Shivas: With The Savage Blush, Slynger, Thu., Feb. 27, 8:30 p.m., $10-$13.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O.: Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

James Supercave: Tue., March 24, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Michigan Rattlers: Sun., March 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Pandas & People: Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Teddy Swims: Wed., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

LOST LAKE



Phangs: Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Authority Zero: Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $16.

Caligula's Horse: Fri., June 12, 7 p.m., $20.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Jackopierce: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

Sarah Harmer: Tue., May 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Soul School: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

SUMMIT

Fit for a King: Sat., April 11, 7 p.m., $20.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

The Cody Sisters: Thu., March 5, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

