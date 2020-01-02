 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Acid Mothers Temple and the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. headlines Larimer Lounge in April.
Patrick Watson, Acid Mothers Temple and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | January 2, 2020 | 5:55am
Canadian singer-songwriters Patrick Watson and Basia Bulat will be at eTown Hall in Boulder on Monday, January 13, for a live taping of eTown's radio show. Tickets, $38.50, are on sale now.

Japanese psych-rock band Acid Mothers Temple and the Melting Paraiso U.F.O. headlines Larimer Lounge on Sunday, April 19. Tickets, $15 to $18, are on sale now.

Fit for a King brings its Dark Skies tour to the Summit on Saturday, April 11. Tickets, $20, are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

The Expendables: Sat., April 11, 6 p.m., $20-$120.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Cris Jacobs Band & Della Mae: With Jon Stickley Trio. Official WWG Pre-Party, Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Dance Party Time Machine: With Robert Randolph, Marc Brownstein and more, Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$35.
DJ Craze & Sfam: With Jon Casey and more, Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Old Salt Union: Fri., April 3, 9 p.m., $18-$21.
RE:Search: Ft. Christian Martin (Dirtybird) with Dateless, C.H.A.Y., Thu., March 19, 8:30 p.m., $5-$20. Ft. Protohype & Jantsen with G-Space and SpicyBois Takeover ft. MeSo, Thu., March 12, 8:30 p.m., $5-$20.
SOB X RBE: Mon., March 23, 8 p.m., $22-$100.

ETOWN HALL

Adam Aijala & Ben Kaufmann of Yonder Mountain String Band: Fri., May 1, 7 p.m., $25-$75.
Live eTown Radio Show Taping with Patrick Watson & Basia Bulat: Mon., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $38.50.

GLOBE HALL

Ally Venable Band: Wed., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Backseat Vinyl: Sun., Jan. 19, 4 p.m., $10-$12.
Heart Bones: Tue., April 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
That 1 Guy: Fri., April 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Wind and the Wave: Fri., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
VYNYL + Nightlove: Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

HI-DIVE

The Shivas: With The Savage Blush, Slynger, Thu., Feb. 27, 8:30 p.m., $10-$13.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O.: Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
James Supercave: Tue., March 24, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Michigan Rattlers: Sun., March 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Pandas & People: Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Teddy Swims: Wed., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

LOST LAKE

Phangs: Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Authority Zero: Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $16.
Caligula's Horse: Fri., June 12, 7 p.m., $20.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Jackopierce: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Sarah Harmer: Tue., May 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Soul School: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

SUMMIT

Fit for a King: Sat., April 11, 7 p.m., $20.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

The Cody Sisters: Thu., March 5, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

