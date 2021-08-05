John Legend, Tyler, the Creator and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

John Legend brings his Bigger Love tour to Levitt Pavilion Denver on Sunday, October 3. Tickets, $39.50 to $300, are on sale now.

Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost tour stops at Ball Arena on Wednesday, March 9, with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown also on the bill. Tickets, $25 to $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 6.

Swallow Hill Music resumes in-person concerts on Friday, September 10, with Tony Trischka. Tickets for many of the concerts are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Del McCoury Band: Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $29.50.

Hot Flash Heat Wave & Post Animal: Sun., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Son Lux: Sat., May 21, 8 p.m., $20.

STRFKR: Wed., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $25.

BALL ARENA

Tyler, the Creator: With Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, Teezo Touchdown, Wed., March 9, 7 p.m.; Tue., March 29, 7 p.m., $25-$125.

BLACK SHEEP

That 1 Guy: Fri., Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Caroline Polachek: Fri., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $25.75.

Silverstein: With the Plot in You, Can't Swim, Fri., Nov. 12, 7:15 p.m., $35-$40.

BOULDER THEATER

Anais Mitchell: With Bonny Light Horseman, Tue., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

Jake Shimabukuro: "Christmas in Hawaii," Tue., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

Robert Glasper & Cory Henry: Thu., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

Ronny Chieng: Fri., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.

Whethan: Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Kiefer: Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $17.

Robert Glasper & Cory Henry: Fri., Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue: Ft. Melvin Seals (JGB), Rob Eaton (DSO), John Kadlecik (Furthur) and more, Fri., Oct. 29, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $39.95.

That 1 Guy: With Digital Beat Down, Wed., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $15.

VEIL b2b NotLö: Fri., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $15.

FOX THEATRE



Birdtalker: With Lonas, Sun., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Mersiv: With Smoakland, Meduso and more, Thu., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

GLOBE HALL

Birdtalker: Sat., Oct. 23, 9 p.m., $18.

How Long Gone: Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $25.

Indigo De Souza: With the Slaps, Mon., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $16.

Jungle Boogie: With Derdy Harry, mxxnwatchers, Weir, Tripleset, Parmajawn + Kebi, Fri., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $15.

Shinyribs: Thu., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $25.75.

Vacation Manor and Night Traveler: Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Del McCoury Band: Fri., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.

D.R.I.: Sat., May 14, 8 p.m., $20.

Mad Caddies: With Mustard Plug, Younger Than Neil, Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $24.50-$28.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Blue Stones: Fri., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $20.

The Halluci Nation: Fri., Feb. 4, 9 p.m.

Mind Tricks: With Astronoize, Visionzzz, mort.domed + Lato, Thu., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $15.

A Place to Bury Strangers: With TV Priest, Tue., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $18.

Tribute Day: With Blind Dogs (Soundgarden), Bleach'd (Nirvana), Guerrilla Radio (RATM), Porno Addiction (Jane's Addiction), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m., $12.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

John Legend: Sun., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $39.50-$300.

LOST LAKE



Abigail Osborn: With Seasons, Ele Ivory and Kaitlyn Williams, Tue., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $12.

Austin Weber: Thu., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $10.

Coastless Creatives Presents Indie Equinox: With Toungebyte, Cagemates and Mellow Punk, Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $12.

Eyes Set to Kill: With the Funeral Portrait and Misery, Fri., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $15.

GC’s Music and Food Sunday: With Nate Hill, Jerney, Donny Blot, Mauls B, WhiteMoms, Sun., Sept. 19, 3 p.m., $20.

Lightning Bolt: Wed., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $22.

SeeYouSpaceCowboy: With Greyhaven, Wristmeetrazor and Vatican, Sat., Dec. 4, 9 p.m.

MARQUIS THEATER

Phony PPL: Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $20.

Post Animal & Hot Flash Heat Wave: Sat., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $18.

MISSION BALLROOM

Band of Horses: Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $38.50-$75.

A Day to Remember: With Asking Alexandria, Point North, Wed., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $55-$99.50.

My Morning Jacket: Wed., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; Thu., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $68.20.

Tukuaz and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe: Sat., Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$35.

OGDEN THEATRE

BoomBox: Ft. the Backbeat Brass. With Gene Farris (1/1), Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 1, 9 p.m., $25.95-$30.

Cradle of Filth: With 3teeth, Once Human, Mon., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $35.50-$38.50.

Tritonal: Sat., Nov. 13, 9 p.m., $20-$35.

ORIENTAL THEATRE

Sepultura: With Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art Of Shock, Sun., March 6, 7 p.m., $25-$175.

The Sounds: With Starbenders, Mon., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $29.50-$175.

Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience: With DJs Paul Italiano and Eli, Fri., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$175.

Wavves: Wed., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $22-$150.

The Yawpers: With Augustus, Sat., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$100.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Jim Dalton & Amigos Sunday Holiday Brunch: Sun., Dec. 5, 11 a.m., $25.

Josh Blackburn Band: Wed., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Prodigal: With New Breed, Rhonda, Kalina & Krumper, Fri., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $10-$25.

RIVVRS (solo): Wed., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $15.

SWALLOW HILL

Carrie Newcomer: With pianist Gary Walters, Sat., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $25.

Carsie Blanton: Sun., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

John Fullbright: Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $24-$26.

Jon Chandler & Friends: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $20.

Jubilant Bridge: Sat., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $12.

Julian Lage: Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Kenny White: Sat., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $18.

LAPOMPE and Michelle Castro: Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $18.

Liat: Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $12.

Loudon Wainwright III: Sat., March 26, 8 p.m., $32-$34.

Sarah Christine: Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $12.

Slaid Cleaves and Robbie Fulks: Tue., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $25.

Sons of Pioneers: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $33.

That Damn Sasquatch: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $12.

Thunder and Rain: With Grace Clark Band, Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $18.

Tony Trischka: Fri., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $21.

William Wild: Thu., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $16.

SUMMIT

Itchy-O Hallowmass: Fri., Oct. 29 to Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $29.99.

Poppy: Tue., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $27.

