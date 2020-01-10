The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Murder by Death plays the first two of five shows at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park this weekend (the other three shows are next weekend). It's a good time for ska, with the Untouchables tonight at the Oriental Theater and Goldfinger and Mustard Plug tomorrow at the Gothic Theatre. Joey Porter's Shady Business plays two nights at Cervantes' Other Side, and the Infamous Stringdusters headline Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
The Untouchables
$18, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Meadow Mountain
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Joey Porter's Shady Business (also January 11)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Picturebooks
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Felix Pastorius & Hipster Assassins
$12-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Chris Knight
$25.75, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Murder by Death (also January 11)
$50, 9 p.m., The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park
Resale Concert Tickets
-
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
The Infamous Stringdusters
$27.95-$55, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Sullivan King
$20.75-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Reckless Kelly
$16.50-$25, 7 p.m., Summit
Goldfinger
$29.99-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Paul Oakenfold
TBA, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub
The Adicts
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Spectacle
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Sons & Brothers
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Dressy Bessy
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
Totally '80s Live with Bow Wow Wow and When in Rome
$10-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
21 Taras
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
