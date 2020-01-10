 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Murder by Death at the Stanley Hotel.EXPAND
Murder by Death at the Stanley Hotel.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | January 10, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Murder by Death plays the first two of five shows at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park this weekend (the other three shows are next weekend). It's a good time for ska, with the Untouchables tonight at the Oriental Theater and Goldfinger and Mustard Plug tomorrow at the Gothic Theatre. Joey Porter's Shady Business plays two nights at Cervantes' Other Side, and the Infamous Stringdusters headline Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

The Untouchables
$18, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Meadow Mountain
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Joey Porter's Shady Business (also January 11)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Picturebooks
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Felix Pastorius & Hipster Assassins
$12-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Chris Knight
$25.75, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Murder by Death (also January 11)
$50, 9 p.m., The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

The Infamous Stringdusters
$27.95-$55, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Sullivan King
$20.75-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Reckless Kelly
$16.50-$25, 7 p.m., Summit

Goldfinger
$29.99-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Paul Oakenfold
TBA, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub

The Adicts
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Spectacle
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sons & Brothers
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Dressy Bessy
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

Totally '80s Live with Bow Wow Wow and When in Rome
$10-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

21 Taras
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

