Live Nation Offers $20 Tickets for Levitt Pavilion Denver Concerts

Live Nation just announced that it's celebrating the Return to Live (concerts, that is) by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, including five concerts at Levitt Pavilion Denver. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to $20 tickets to shows with Melissa Etheridge, All Day I Dream, Coheed and Cambria, Pink Martini and Everclear.
The special promotion marks the anticipated return of live music around the country, as artists prepare to hit the road. The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at livenation.com/returntolive for a limited time only, while supplies last.
T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27, at 10 a.m.
Artists and Levitt Pavilion Denver shows that are part of the Return to Live $20 deal:
Melissa Etheridge, August 13
All Day I Dream In The Mile High City with Lee Burridge, Sébastien Léger & Gorje Hewek, August 15
Coheed and Cambria / The Used with Meet Me @ The Altar, August 31
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, September 8
Everclear with Hoobastank, Living Colour & Wheatus, September 24
Fans can also RSVP at levittdenver.org for upcoming free shows at Levitt Pavilion Denver, including:
Fleetmac Wood, July 23
Itchy-O with Church Fire, July 24
Yonder Mountain String Band with Head for the Hills, August 5
The Dip with Oh He Dead, August 12
North Mississippi Allstars, September 16
Anders Osborne, September 19
The Secret Sisters, September 23
Shovels & Rope, October 9
