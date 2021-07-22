Live Nation Offers $20 Tickets for Levitt Pavilion Denver Concerts

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Live Nation just announced that it's celebrating the Return to Live (concerts, that is) by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, including five concerts at Levitt Pavilion Denver. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to $20 tickets to shows with Melissa Etheridge, All Day I Dream, Coheed and Cambria, Pink Martini and Everclear.

The special promotion marks the anticipated return of live music around the country, as artists prepare to hit the road. The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at livenation.com/returntolive for a limited time only, while supplies last.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

Artists and Levitt Pavilion Denver shows that are part of the Return to Live $20 deal:

Melissa Etheridge, August 13

All Day I Dream In The Mile High City with Lee Burridge, Sébastien Léger & Gorje Hewek, August 15

Coheed and Cambria / The Used with Meet Me @ The Altar, August 31

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, September 8

Everclear with Hoobastank, Living Colour & Wheatus, September 24

Fans can also RSVP at levittdenver.org for upcoming free shows at Levitt Pavilion Denver, including:

Fleetmac Wood, July 23

Itchy-O with Church Fire, July 24

Yonder Mountain String Band with Head for the Hills, August 5

The Dip with Oh He Dead, August 12

North Mississippi Allstars, September 16

Anders Osborne, September 19

The Secret Sisters, September 23

Shovels & Rope, October 9