The Best New Year's Eve Concerts and Parties in Denver

Between clubs, parties and concerts, there’s a lot happening on New Year’s Eve. We’ve rounded up ten of the best musical options for December 31 (some bands are doing multiple nights), and it’s an intriguing assortment of acts, including electronica, jazz, punk, rock and bluegrass.

Against Me!

8 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, Summit, $35

Chances are good that Against Me! will deliver the most vigorous live set of New Year’s Eve. The Florida-based punk band, which has been together for over two decades, continues to be one of the best live bands in the country. Chicago punk fixture Sincere Engineer and Fort Collins punk act Plasma Canvas open.

BoomBox

8:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, Ogden Theatre, $35 to $45

After BoomBox played a trio of New Year’s Eve shows at the Gothic Theatre three years ago, Russ Randolph, co-founder of the Alabama-based electronica duo, left to pursue a solo career. But co-founder Zion Godchaux has kept the name alive with Kinsman McKay. As evidenced by their latest effort, Western Voodoo, they clearly know a few things about electronica, but they also throw some funk, rock and blues into the potent mix. Boulder house and techno act Dynohunter and Chicago EDM artist Goodsex open the night.

Decadence

6:30 p.m. Monday, December 30, and

Tuesday, December 31, Colorado

Colorado Convention Center, $129 to $259

The folks at Global Dance pull out all the stops for their annual Decadence events, which are some of the biggest New Year’s EDM parties in the world. Now in its ninth year, this insanely massive event includes heavies like Bassnectar, Boys Noize and Tiësto on Monday, while the New Year’s Eve lineup includes Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead, Cosmic Gate and others.

DeVotchKa

8 p.m. Saturday, December 28, and

Tuesday, December 31, Bluebird Theater

Theater, $25.50 to $29

While DeVotchKa has headlined good-sized venues around the world, there’s something special about seeing the Denver quartet at a more intimate venue like the Bluebird, particularly on New Year’s Eve, with local acts Banshee Tree and Kiltro opening. (On Saturday, Copper Children does the honors.)

Itchy-O

9 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, Gothic Theatre, $35

When Itchy-O plays, it’s more of a spectacle than a concert. With nearly sixty members, Itchy-O is an electronic percussion collective from another dimension. On New Year’s Eve, the act parties like the ancient Romans did with their Saturnalia celebration, which honored the god Saturn and was a time of gift-giving and, yes, human sacrifice. Opening local band the Velveteers channel glam rock through the lens of grunge.

Leftover Salmon

7 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, Mission Ballroom, $29.95-$99.95

This year marks Leftover Salmon’s thirtieth anniversary, and to help usher out 2019, the Nederland-based progressive bluegrass act has invited saxophonist Karl Denson — who was on the road with the Rolling Stones this year — and his band Tiny Universe, as well as Nashville singer-songwriter Lindsay Lou, to get the party started.

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club

9 p.m. Monday, December 30, and Tuesday, December 31, hi-dive, $20-$40

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club has been together for close to a quarter of a century, and the revved-up gothic country band, which is thoroughly gripping live, has offered New Year’s Eve shows in Denver for nearly as long. This year, Kid Congo Powers, who was a member of the Gun Club, the Cramps and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, opens both nights, along with Hang Rounders.

LowDown Brass Band

7 p.m., 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, Dazzle, $15 to $110

When it formed over fifteen years ago, Chicago’s LowDown Brass Band started out paying homage to some of the great New Orleans brass bands; more recently, the act has worked in breakbeats and hip-hop. The band will play three shows at Dazzle on December 31: the New Year’s Eve pre-gala and gala, as well as a pared-down early set that’s more traditional New Orleans jazz.

Umphrey’s McGee

Friday, December 27; Saturday, December 28; Monday, December 30; and Tuesday, December 31, Fillmore Auditorium, $37.50 to $79.50

Indiana’s Umphrey’s McGee has played Colorado so much over the past two decades, you’d almost think the guys in the jam band lived here. In fact, the musicians consider this state a second home, and are returning for their annual New Year’s Eve run. This year, Umphrey’s will play two shows over the weekend, take Sunday off, play again Monday and then ring in 2020 on Tuesday night.

The Yawpers

9 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, Oriental Theater, $25

Not only is this one of the most exciting local bands to see live, but the Yawpers have released a string of great albums. In addition to a set of original material, the musicians will play the soundtrack to The Big Lebowski while opener Eldren offers music from the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films.

More New Year's Eve Listings:

Aggie Theatre: 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, 970-482-8300, www.aggietheatre.com. Trout Steak Revival, with Wood Belly, Tue., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple: 1700 Logan St., Denver, 303-861-7070, beonkeys.com. The Big Wu and Dead Phish Orchestra, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20.

The Black Box: 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver, 303-831-6207, www.blackboxdenver.co. Slug Wife New Year’s, Mon., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $40-$75. Slug Wife New Year’s, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $40-$75.

Buffalo Rose: 1119 Washington Ave., Golden, 720-638-5597, buffalorose.net. ’80s vs. ’90s New Year’s Eve Spectacular & Costume Party, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Club Q: 3430 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, 719-570-1429, www.clubqonline.com. New Year’s Eve @ Club Q, Tue., Dec. 31, 6 p.m., $5-$200.

Club Vinyl: 1082 Broadway, Denver, 303-506-8078, www.coclubs.com/club-vinyl. TheHundred Presents NYE: Moon Boots + J. Phlip, with Durante, DJ Holographic, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Globe Hall: 4483 Logan St., Denver, 303-296-1003, www.globehall.com. Top Flight Empire New Year’s Eve, Hosted by Big Sex of Top Flite Empire. With Key, Divine Illusion, Chayne Clouds, Luigi OD, Jon Steele, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Herman’s Hideaway: 1578 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-777-5840, www.hermanshideaway.com. Texas Hippie Coalition, includes balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight, Tue., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $25.

Larimer Lounge: 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, www.larimerlounge.com. Augustus, with Goodnight Freeman, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15.

Lion’s Lair: 2022 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-320-9200, lionslairco.com. Punk Rock Burlesque’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $5.

Lost Lake: 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-296-1003, www.lost-lake.com. The Nuns of Brixton, with Log, the Gurkahs, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $18.

Marquis Theater: 2009 Larimer St., Denver, 303-487-0111, www.themarquistheater.com. A Roaring 1820’s NYE Ball with Rasputina, with the Midnight Marionettes , DJ Julian Black, DJ Katastrophy, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $26.50/$27.

Mercury Cafe: 2199 California St., Denver, 303-294-9258, mercurycafe.com. Curtis Hawkins Blues Band, Tue., Dec. 31, 10 p.m., $15; Chimney Choir, with the Bypassers, Tue., Dec. 31, 10 p.m., $25-$30.

The Monkey Barrel: 4401 Tejon St., Denver, 720-638-3655, www.monkeybarrelbar.com. New Year’s Eve with the Men in Purple, a DJ tribute to Prince and George Michael, Tue., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Moxy Denver Cherry Creek: 240 Josephine St., Denver, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/denox-moxy-denver-cherry-creek. Moxy New Year’s Eve Freak Show, Includes one glass of champagne, live DJ, live performances, drink specials and signature Moxy Freak Show cocktails, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20.

Nissi’s: 2675 N. Park Dr., Lafayette, 303-665-2757, www.nissis.com. New Year’s Eve with the Corporation, 6:30 p.m. set includes three-course dinner, champagne toast, 10 p.m. set includes late night appetizer and champagne toast, Tue., Dec. 31, 6:30 & 10 p.m., $40-$80.

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox: 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023, www.opheliasdenver.com. New Year’s Eve with Escort, with Funk Hunk, Tue., Dec. 31, 10 p.m., $43-$100.

Oriental Theater: 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, www.theorientaltheater.com. NYE Party with the Yawpers, Yawpers play the Big Lebowski soundtrack and a set of originals. Eldren plays songs from the soundtracks of Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$175.

Otra Vez: 610 16th St., Denver, 303-226-1567, otravezcantina.com. Cumbia Con Flavor - NYE Pari, Tue., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre: 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494, www.redrocksonline.com. New Year’s Eve Bash, featuring live music and a champagne toast, Tue., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $108-$200.

Roxy Theatre: 2549 Welton St., Denver, 720-242-9782, www.theroxydenver.com. His Royal Badness (Prince tribute), With DJ Panic, Tue., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $125.

Shakedown Bar: 304 Bridge St., Vail, 970-479-0556, www.shakedownbarvail.com. An All Star New Year’s Eve Celebration of the Rolling Stones, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $125-$2,500.

Temple Nightclub: 1136 Broadway, Denver, 303-309-2144, www.templedenver.com. The Glitch Mob New Year’s Eve 2020, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $60-$150.

ViewHouse Centennial: 7101 S. Clinton St., Centennial, 303-790-8440, www.viewhouse.com. Totally ’80s NYE, ft. That Eighties Band. Dinner buffet and open bar packages available, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$70.

The Wild Game Entertainment Experience: 1204 Bergen Parkway, Evergreen, 720-630-8888, thewildgameevergreen.com. ROCKin 2020 New Year’s Eve Party, with Arena Rock All-Stars, Tue., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Zephyr Lounge: 11940 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, 303-364-8981, www.zephyrloungecolorado.com. New Year’s Eve Party, with Shirel & New Image, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

