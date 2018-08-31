 


Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park this weekend.
Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park this weekend.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 31, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park for its eighth annual three-night Labor Day run this weekend. A Taste of Colorado kicks off on Saturday with REO Speedwagon, George Thorogood & the Destroyers and Firefall, while Leann Rimes, David Nail and Mitchell Tenpenny headline on Sunday and Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray, Everclear and Soul Asylum headline on Monday. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

Phish (also September 1 and 2)
$65-$85, 7:30 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Atmosphere
$42.75-$69.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Inspector
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Cycles
$12-$15, 11 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Test Kitchen
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

SALES
$17.50, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion
$15, 7:30 p.m., The Muse Performance Space, Lafayette

Sympathy F (album release)
$5, 9:30 p.m., Goosetown

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

A Taste of Colorado (also September 2 and 3)
Free, 11 a.m., Civic Center Park

Gramatik
$29.50-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ultra 80's Live!
$15-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Rippingtons Featuring Russ Freeman
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Dreadnought
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Big Business
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Swingin' Utters
$5-$17, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

Mary Louise Lee Tribute to Aretha Franklin
$40-$50, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Jason Mraz
$49.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Parkway Drive
$33.50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Jinx Jones
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Liz Brasher
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Do you have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

