The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park for its eighth annual three-night Labor Day run this weekend. A Taste of Colorado kicks off on Saturday with REO Speedwagon, George Thorogood & the Destroyers and Firefall, while Leann Rimes, David Nail and Mitchell Tenpenny headline on Sunday and Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray, Everclear and Soul Asylum headline on Monday. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 31
Phish (also September 1 and 2)
$65-$85, 7:30 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Atmosphere
$42.75-$69.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Inspector
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Cycles
$12-$15, 11 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Test Kitchen
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
SALES
$17.50, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion
$15, 7:30 p.m., The Muse Performance Space, Lafayette
Sympathy F (album release)
$5, 9:30 p.m., Goosetown
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
A Taste of Colorado (also September 2 and 3)
Free, 11 a.m., Civic Center Park
Gramatik
$29.50-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Ultra 80's Live!
$15-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Rippingtons Featuring Russ Freeman
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Dreadnought
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Big Business
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Swingin' Utters
$5-$17, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
Mary Louise Lee Tribute to Aretha Franklin
$40-$50, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Jason Mraz
$49.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Parkway Drive
$33.50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Jinx Jones
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Liz Brasher
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
