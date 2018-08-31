The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park for its eighth annual three-night Labor Day run this weekend. A Taste of Colorado kicks off on Saturday with REO Speedwagon, George Thorogood & the Destroyers and Firefall, while Leann Rimes, David Nail and Mitchell Tenpenny headline on Sunday and Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray, Everclear and Soul Asylum headline on Monday. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

Phish (also September 1 and 2)

$65-$85, 7:30 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods Park