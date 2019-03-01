 


DJ Bedz will perform at Artopia.
Courtesy of DJ Bedz

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 1, 2019 | 5:55am
Westword's Artopia, which celebrates decades of hip-hop, is Friday night at The Church, while Action Bronson takes over Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Saturday night. Also on tap this weekend are Cherry Glazerr at the Gothic Theatre, Teenage Fanclub at the Bluebird Theater and the Lollygags' new music celebration at the Oriental Theater. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

R&B Live at the Bellco Theatre: Keith Sweat, Ginuwine and Dru Hill
$59-$150, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre

SoDown
$22.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Emo Nite LA
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Summit

Cherry Glazerr
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Westword Artopia 2019
$35-$65, 7 p.m., The Church

Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel
$32.50-$200, 7 p.m., The Oriental Theater

Donavon Frankenreiter
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Smoking Popes
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Young Dubliners
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Matt Mayhall, Dave Devine & Paul McDaniel
$20, 7:30 pm., Mighty Fine Productions

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

G. Love & Special Sauce
$29.95-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Neal Morse Band
$40-$55, 7 p.m., Summit

Action Bronson
$35.95-$75, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lords of Acid
$25, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Teenage Fanclub
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Peter Yarrow
$34-$36, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Justin Nozuka
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Steve Poltz
$20-$25, 7 p.m., The Walnut Room

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

The Lollygags
$10, 12 p.m., Oriental Theater

Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

AJ Mitchell
$18, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Private Island
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

