The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword's Artopia, which celebrates decades of hip-hop, is Friday night at The Church, while Action Bronson takes over Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Saturday night. Also on tap this weekend are Cherry Glazerr at the Gothic Theatre, Teenage Fanclub at the Bluebird Theater and the Lollygags' new music celebration at the Oriental Theater. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
R&B Live at the Bellco Theatre: Keith Sweat, Ginuwine and Dru Hill
$59-$150, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre
SoDown
$22.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Emo Nite LA
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Summit
Cherry Glazerr
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Westword Artopia 2019
$35-$65, 7 p.m., The Church
Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel
$32.50-$200, 7 p.m., The Oriental Theater
Donavon Frankenreiter
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Smoking Popes
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Young Dubliners
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Matt Mayhall, Dave Devine & Paul McDaniel
$20, 7:30 pm., Mighty Fine Productions
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
G. Love & Special Sauce
$29.95-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Neal Morse Band
$40-$55, 7 p.m., Summit
Action Bronson
$35.95-$75, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lords of Acid
$25, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Teenage Fanclub
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Peter Yarrow
$34-$36, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Justin Nozuka
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Steve Poltz
$20-$25, 7 p.m., The Walnut Room
SUNDAY, MARCH 3
The Lollygags
$10, 12 p.m., Oriental Theater
Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
AJ Mitchell
$18, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Private Island
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
