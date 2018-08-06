 


Colorado-based DeVotchKa plays the Denver Art Museum.
Ken Hamblin III

DeVotchKa, CAKE and Calexico Will Play On Tap With KBCO

Kyle Harris | August 6, 2018 | 11:56am
AA

DeVotchKa, which is slated to release a new album on August 24, will be joined by CAKE and Calexico for the third and final On Tap With KBCO this September.

The shindig, presented by Breckenridge Brewery and 97.3 KBCO (iHeartMedia-Denver), will take place September 22, at the Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Take Note Colorado, the initiative Governor John Hickenlooper's spearheading with Isaac Slade of The Fray that aims to give every K-12 student in Colorado access to an instrument and music education.

Tickets, $45, will be available through a lottery. Requests can be made at the Seated website from now until noon on Monday, August 13. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

