Molly Tuttle, G. Love & the Juice and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Guitarist and singer Molly Tuttle, who released the single "She'll Change" last week, plays the Aggie Theatre on Friday, February 25, and the Fox Theatre on Sunday, February 27. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.
G. Love & the Juice will be at the Bluebird Theater on Thursday, March 3 (tickets are $36.95); the Aggie Theatre on Friday, March 4 (tickets are $35-$99); and at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 5 (tickets are $35-$109). Tickets are on sale now.
Turnstile added a second show at the Gothic Theatre on Monday, April 25. Tickets ($27.50-$30) are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
G. Love & the Juice: Fri., March 4, 8 p.m., $35-$99.
AGGIE THEATRE
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $25.
SubDocta: Thu., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $20.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Band of Heathens & Nicki Bluhm: Sun., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25.
G. Love & the Juice: Thu., March 3, 8 p.m., $36.95.
SubDocta: With Jaenga, Zingara, Fri., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$23.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Cris Jacobs Band: With the Barlow, Thu., Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
The Indie Jam 500 II: Extended versions of your favorite indie rock songs with Legato and Bleak Mystique, Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $15.
Nate Smith + KINFOLK & Makaya McCraven: Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $25.
SHIFT: Ft. Cut Chemist with DJ Shortkut, Brisco Jones, Mimi Da Masala, Mikey Thunder, Thu., Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
FOX THEATRE
G. Love & the Juice: Sat., March 5, 9 p.m., $35-$109.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway: Sun., Feb. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$27.50.
GLOBE HALL
David Miner and the Reasons to Quit: With Charlie J. Memphis, Shawn Hess and The Country Skillet, Sun., Jan. 2, 3 p.m., $12.
Ponce and C.F.P.: Thu., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $12.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Turnstile: Mon., April 25, 8 p.m.; Tue., April 26, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.
HI-DIVE
Church Fire: With Hex Cassette, Horse Girl, Verhoffst, Thu., Dec. 23, 8 p.m.
Ed Schrader's Music Beat: With Wombo, Wed., March 23, 9 p.m.,
Jeff Crosby: With Luke Callen, Wed., Jan. 5, 9 p.m.
Machine Girl: With Evic Shen, Sat., Feb. 19, 9 p.m.
Moon Pussy: With New Standards Men, Spells, Alien Neighborhood, Thu., Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
Okey Dokey: With Dante Elephante, Mae Powell, Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m.
Spirit of the Beehive: Mon., March 28, 9 p.m.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Lexi Cline: With Edden Danielle and Ally Westover, Thu., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $12.
Open House: With Cinco, GUDKNGHT and RCKY CHVZ, Wed., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., free.
Open House: With LySoul & Lemonade, GRL WUNDER and WLD N FRSH, Fri., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., free.
Punjahbae: Sat., Jan. 1, 9 p.m., $15.
LOST LAKE
Blood Rose: With Cell 23, Atomic Shine, Thu., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $12.
Halocene: Ft. Violet Orlandi and Lauren Babic, Tue., April 12, 8 p.m., $13.
Stone Jackals: With Cuddies, Soul Crushers, Sun., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $12.
Thomas Decker and the Sunsets: With Everybody But Jay, Jeffrey Marshall and The Foundation, Sun., Dec. 19, 3 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
The Dear Hunter: Wed., March 30, 6:30 p.m., $25.
Fish Narc: Sat., Feb. 5, 5:30 p.m., $16.
Lastlings: Sat., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $20.
Reno Divorce: Sat., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $12.
Saturnalia 2021: Sat., Dec. 18, 6 p.m., $30.
Sean Nicholas Savage: Fri., March 25, 7 p.m., $15.
Silvana Estrada: Sat., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $15.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
JoFoKe: Sun., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$30.
Marion Meadows & Alex Bugnon: Fri., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $45-$50.
Special EFX All Stars: Featuring Chieli Minucci, Fri., March 18, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Ten Years Gone (Led Zeppelin tribute): Sat., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
SUMMIT
Fire Boy DML: Wed., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $29.99-$49.99.
Senses Fail and We Came As Romans: Fri., April 15, 6:30 p.m., $26.50.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.