Molly Tuttle, G. Love & the Juice and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Guitarist and singer Molly Tuttle , who released the single "She'll Change" last week, plays the Aggie Theatre on Friday, February 25, and the Fox Theatre on Sunday, February 27. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. G. Love & the Juice will be at the Bluebird Theater on Thursday, March 3 (tickets are $36.95); the Aggie Theatre on Friday, March 4 (tickets are $35-$99); and at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 5 (tickets are $35-$109). Tickets are on sale now. Turnstile added a second show at the Gothic Theatre on Monday, April 25. Tickets ($27.50-$30) are on sale now.Fri., March 4, 8 p.m., $35-$99.Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $25.Thu., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $20.Sun., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25.Thu., March 3, 8 p.m., $36.95.With Jaenga, Zingara, Fri., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$23.With the Barlow, Thu., Feb. 24, 7 p.m.Extended versions of your favorite indie rock songs with Legato and Bleak Mystique, Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $15.Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $25.Ft. Cut Chemist with DJ Shortkut, Brisco Jones, Mimi Da Masala, Mikey Thunder, Thu., Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.Sat., March 5, 9 p.m., $35-$109.Sun., Feb. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$27.50.With Charlie J. Memphis, Shawn Hess and The Country Skillet, Sun., Jan. 2, 3 p.m., $12.Thu., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $12.Mon., April 25, 8 p.m.; Tue., April 26, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.With Hex Cassette, Horse Girl, Verhoffst, Thu., Dec. 23, 8 p.m.With Wombo, Wed., March 23, 9 p.m.,With Luke Callen, Wed., Jan. 5, 9 p.m.With Evic Shen, Sat., Feb. 19, 9 p.m.With New Standards Men, Spells, Alien Neighborhood, Thu., Dec. 9, 8 p.m.With Dante Elephante, Mae Powell, Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m.Mon., March 28, 9 p.m.With Edden Danielle and Ally Westover, Thu., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $12.With Cinco, GUDKNGHT and RCKY CHVZ, Wed., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., free.With LySoul & Lemonade, GRL WUNDER and WLD N FRSH, Fri., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., free.Sat., Jan. 1, 9 p.m., $15.With Cell 23, Atomic Shine, Thu., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $12.Ft. Violet Orlandi and Lauren Babic, Tue., April 12, 8 p.m., $13.With Cuddies, Soul Crushers, Sun., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $12.With Everybody But Jay, Jeffrey Marshall and The Foundation, Sun., Dec. 19, 3 p.m., $12.Wed., March 30, 6:30 p.m., $25.Sat., Feb. 5, 5:30 p.m., $16.Sat., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $20.Sat., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $12.Sat., Dec. 18, 6 p.m., $30.Fri., March 25, 7 p.m., $15.Sat., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $15.Sun., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$30.Fri., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $45-$50.Featuring Chieli Minucci, Fri., March 18, 8 p.m., $35-$40.Sat., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$20.Wed., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $29.99-$49.99.Fri., April 15, 6:30 p.m., $26.50.