October 6, 2022 5:00AM

Denver bands Dollhouse Thieves and Immigrants Child play Enigma Bazaar for a not-to-miss evening on Friday, October 29. Tickets are $7-$10.

See a screening of The Princess Bride at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, December 10, followed by a moderated discussion with Cary Elwes, who plays Westley in the film. Tickets are $29.50-$149.50.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA
Muse: Will of the People Tour: Tue., April 4, 6:30 p.m., $39.50-$159.50

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Geoff Tate's Big Rock Show: Tue., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $29.50
The Lil Smokies: With Robert Ellis (12/1), Sound of Honey (12/2) and Cris Jacobs Band (12/3), Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $29.95

BOULDER THEATER
Ripe: KBCO Studio C Volume 34 Release Party: Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour: With Khalid and Cat Burns, Sat., Aug. 19, 6 p.m.

ENIGMA BAZAAR
Dirty Pop Party: With J-Line, The Keeps, Destino, Dragon Drop and Princess Dewclaw, Sat., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $10
Dollhouse Thieves: With Immigrants Child, Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $7-$10
Toast: Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $7.
Bars at Bazaar: Sun., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., $20
Wild Beautiful Orchestra: With Rachel Winnick, Sun., Oct. 30, 4 p.m., $15
Coy Lim and Her Halo-Halo Band: Mon., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $15

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
105.9's: Alice In Winterland: With OneRepublic, The Band CAMINO and Dermot Kennedy, Thu., Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$89.50

FOX THEATRE
The Fright Fest Tour | Slacker University: Mon., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$30
Covet: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Banshee Tree: With The Green House Band, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Walker & Royce: Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25

GOTHIC THEATRE
Samia: With Tommy Lefroy, Mon., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $22

GRIZZLY ROSE
106.7 The Bull Bash: With Kip Moore, Wed., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $30

LARIMER LOUNGE
Hans Gruber and the Die Hards: With Younger Than Neil and Then I Fly, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Mac Saturn: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $13

MARQUIS THEATER
Silver Cup: Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $12
Orions Belte: Sun., March 19, 7 p.m., $17

MISSION BALLROOM
97.3 KBCO Presents: Sing It to Me Santa!: With Old Crow Medicine Show, Tracksuit Wedding and Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, Thu., Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., $45-$250
Morgan Wade: ‘No Signs Of Slowing Down’ Tour: With Meg McRee, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $25-$50

NOCTURNE
The Derek Banach Quintet: Straight Ahead: Sat., Oct. 22, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 29, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30
Adam Bodine Trio: 2022 Halloween Spooktacular: Sun., Oct. 30, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
Jeff Jenkins Trio - Original Works: Wed., Nov. 2, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20

NUMBER THIRTY EIGHT
Timberline Troubadours: Wed., Oct. 19, 6 p.m.
DJ JusChill: Thu., Oct. 20, 5 p.m., free
Ragged Union: With Jake Legg Band, Fri., Oct. 21, 5 p.m., free
Adult Prom for Charity: Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $35-$45
Tenia Nelson Trio (TNT): Sun., Oct. 23, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
DJ Erin Stereo: Wed., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., free
Booze & Brews Halloween: With ​​the Dollhouse Thieves, Deva Yoder Band and The Bro Gos, Sat., Oct. 29, 7:30 a.m., free

OGDEN THEATRE
Tokischa: Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $45.50-$79.50
INZO: Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25
The Lone Bellow: Love Songs For Losers Tour: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $30.75-$75
Magic City Hippies: With CAPYAC, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $22.50
Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour: With Slayyyter, Mon., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $37.50
Betty Who: With Shea Couleé, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $30.75-$75
Helloween: United Forces Tour: With Hammerfall, Tue., May 30, 7:15 p.m., $67.50-$135

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
The 106 & Party Throwback 2000s: With KDJ Above, DJ Topshelf and Big Styles, Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$25
Vince Herman (of Leftover Salmon) & Silas Herman: Sun., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Hype 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $24-$28
Summer Salt: Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $20
Max Creek: Fri., April 21, 9 p.m.; Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $25-$53

ORIENTAL THEATER
Horrorpops: Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes: Sat., Dec. 10, 1 & 7 p.m., $29.50-$149.50
MANIA, The ABBA Tribute: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
Dan Cummins: Burn It All Down Tour: Sat., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., $28-$120

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Arctic Monkeys: With Fontaines D.C., Mon., Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., $65-$109.50

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Trending Music

Latest Stories

