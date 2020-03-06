The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Canadian producer and DJ Excision returns to 1STBANK Center for two nights this weekend with a bunch of EDM artists opening each night. Country singers Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence bring their Late Nights and Longnecks Tour to the Mission Ballroom, while hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia is at the Fillmore Auditorium. Also on tap this week are Murder by Death at the Ogden Theatre, Dale Watson at the Oriental Theater and Z-Trip and DJ Qbert at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Excision (also March 7)
$53.75-$120, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence
$49.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Three 6 Mafia
$49.85-$74.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Ben Rector
$36.50-$75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Murder by Death
$25.75/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Cult of Luna
$25, 7 p.m., Summit
MK
TBA, 9 p.m., The Church
Cryptic Wisdom
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
J2B2
$24/$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Young Dubliners
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Kool Keith
$15-$32, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Christian French (also March 7)
$15-$45, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Lane 8
$33.50-$76, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer
$45-$129, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Best Coast
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Z-Trip and DJ Qbert
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
ZZ Ward
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Dale Watson
$16, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Colony House
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Have Mercy
$18, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
All My Friends Are Skeletons
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Shalom Entaschen
$15/$25, 7 p.m., The People's Building
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
David Wilcox
$30/$32, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Joseph Huber
$13-$15, Lost Lake
Avourneen
$20-$30, 7 p.m., The Clocktower Cabaret
