The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Canadian producer and DJ Excision returns to 1STBANK Center for two nights this weekend with a bunch of EDM artists opening each night. Country singers Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence bring their Late Nights and Longnecks Tour to the Mission Ballroom, while hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia is at the Fillmore Auditorium. Also on tap this week are Murder by Death at the Ogden Theatre, Dale Watson at the Oriental Theater and Z-Trip and DJ Qbert at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, MARCH 6



Excision (also March 7)

$53.75-$120, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence

$49.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Three 6 Mafia

$49.85-$74.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Ben Rector

$36.50-$75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Murder by Death

$25.75/$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Cult of Luna

$25, 7 p.m., Summit

MK

TBA, 9 p.m., The Church

Cryptic Wisdom

$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

J2B2

$24/$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Young Dubliners

$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Kool Keith

$15-$32, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Christian French (also March 7)

$15-$45, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, MARCH 7



Lane 8

$33.50-$76, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer

$45-$129, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Best Coast

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Z-Trip and DJ Qbert

$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

ZZ Ward

$25/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dale Watson

$16, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Colony House

$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Have Mercy

$18, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

All My Friends Are Skeletons

$15-$17, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Shalom Entaschen

$15/$25, 7 p.m., The People's Building

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

David Wilcox

$30/$32, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Joseph Huber

$13-$15, Lost Lake

Avourneen

$20-$30, 7 p.m., The Clocktower Cabaret

