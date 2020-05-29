Pull Up and Party: FoCoMX Drive Launches a Summer Drive-In Concert Series

While many summer concerts are being canceled or postponed over COVID-19, the Fort Collins Musicians Association (FoCoMA), Odell Brewing, Sustain Music & Nature and the Bohemian Foundation have teamed up to produce FoCoMX Drive & Jive, a social distancing, family-friendly concert series at Holiday Twin Drive-In Theater in Fort Collins.

Most of the concerts in the series, which begins on June 9, will be every Tuesday all summer long. They will include Northern Colorado bands playing live music to audiences watching from cars parked a minimum of ten feet apart. Lawn chairs are permitted in front of concert-goers' vehicles.

"Just like everyone else, our music scene has struggled to find creative ways to continue working and performing in these uncertain times," explains FoCoMA president Greta Cornett in a statement. "We are grateful for such a supportive community that has worked with FoCoMA to produce a fun (and safe) concert series. We are thrilled to continue supporting our musicians, our music industry and for the opportunity to do our part to bring some live and local music back to Fort Collins this summer."

Live music performances from a stage will be projected onto the Holiday Twins Drive-In big screen and broadcast via FM radio transmitter for fans to enjoy from the safety of their vehicle.

Tickets, which can be only be purchased online to limit the interaction between customers and staff, are $30 per vehicle, which includes entrance for two people, and $10 per each additional guest. The shows are all-ages.

The June concert lineup includes:

June 9: Sugar Britches and Bonnie & the Clydes (country)

June 16: Holdfast. and TBD (rock)

June 24: Write Minded and Boss Eagle (hip-hop/rap)

June 30: Del Shamen (featuring Jock Bartley of Firefall, Nick Forster of Hot Rize & John Magnie and Steve Amedee of the Subdudes) and Cary Morin & Ghost Dog (Americana/blues)