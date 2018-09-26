Kuinka's Members Found Each Other in New York City

The eclectic and joyous folk pop of Kuinka is rooted in the state of Washington, though the bandmates first met in the Big Apple.

"We all grew up in the same small town of Mount Vernon [in Washington state]," explains vocalist and multi-instrumental frontwoman Miranda Zickler. "But we first started talking at a diner in Union Square, when we were living in New York City. I had moved to New York in 2009, and we ran into each other a few days before I was getting ready to move back home in 2012. We'd all done theater and had mutual friends, and we just recognized each other from Facebook. I knew that they were there, because we ran in the same circles, but we'd never spent any time together."

Once the Pacific Northwesterners, who are all in their mid- to late twenties, got to know each other, they clicked and before long found themselves back home, where they formed Kuinka.