Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Foo Fighters headline Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 6, as part of the band's summer stadium tour. Tickets, $35-$119.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 3. Keith Urban brings the Speed of Now World Tour to Ball Arena on Friday, September 16. Tickets (price TBA) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 10. Iron Maiden 's Legacy of the Beast World Tour stops at Ball Arena Saturday, September 17. Tickets (price TBA) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 10.Sat., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.Fri., Sept. 16, 7 p.m.With Hardy and Larry Fleet, Thu., May 12, 7 p.m., $59.75-$149.75.Wed., April 20, 9 p.m., $25-$29.50.Sun., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.Sat., Feb. 19, 8:30 p.m.With Wassu, the Soundgarden, TRYBESof, Fri., April 8, 9 p.m., $17.Ft. G-Space with Mindset, Patches, Thu., Jan. 6, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.Sat., Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., $35-$119.50.With Robert Randolph Band and G. Love, Sat., July 30, 7 p.m., $25-$95.Featuring Riot Ten, Funtcase, SAYMYNAME, Monxx and more, Fri., March 25, 6 p.m., $29.75-$75.With Tasha, Tue., May 17, 9 p.m., $20-$23.With the Valve, the Lords of Bard Creek, Fri., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $12.Sat., April 16, 9 p.m.Wed., April 6, 8 p.m., $36.75.Thu., March 31, 8 p.m.; Fri., April 1, 8 p.m., $28-$30.Tue., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $24-$26.Tue., May 3, 8 p.m., $29-$32.50.Sat., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35.With Kontravoid, Spike Hellis, Sat., May 14, 9 p.m.Fri., March 4, 9 p.m.Tue., May 3, 8 p.m.Wed., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $18.50.With Plus Ultra, Occam's Rose, Sat., Jan. 8, 3 p.m., $12.Sun., May 22, 3 p.m.With Trusetto, Thu., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $15.With Joseph A.M., Freemvson, DJ BRZY, Sun., Jan. 9, 3 p.m., $12.Sun., July 24, 3 p.m.With Savant Tardé, No Roses and Same Dude, Wed., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $12.With Boot Gun, Galleries, Sat., Jan. 8, 9 p.m., $12.Fri., April 15, 7 p.m., $29.50.Tue., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $15.Tue., Jan. 11, 7 p.m., $15.With Rome in Silver, Skybreak, Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $25-$69.Fri., June 3, 9 p.m., $49.95-$99.Fri., March 18, 9 p.m., $35-$75.Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $35-$75.Thu., April 21, 8 p.m., $29.50-$79.: With Drakulas, Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35.With Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Save Face, Wed., Feb. 16, 6:45 p.m., $27.50-$32.With Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Thu., June 16, 7 p.m., $40.50 and up.Thu., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $55-$89.50.With Karina Rykman, Thu., May 26, 6:30 p.m., $42-$65.With Prof, Collie Buddz, Denm, the Underachievers, Keznamdi, Wed., April 20, 4:15 p.m., $49.95-$149.95.Fri., July 22, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 23, 7 p.m.With Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly, Sat., May 14, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$79.95.Mon., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $39.50.Sat., Feb. 12, 8:30 p.m., $30.