Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

December 2, 2021 5:55AM

The Foo Fighters headline Empower Field at Mile High in August.
The Foo Fighters headline Empower Field at Mile High in August. Aaron Thackeray

Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Foo Fighters headline Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 6, as part of the band's summer stadium tour. Tickets, $35-$119.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 3.

Keith Urban brings the Speed of Now World Tour to Ball Arena on Friday, September 16. Tickets (price TBA) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 10.

Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast World Tour stops at Ball Arena Saturday, September 17. Tickets (price TBA) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 10.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA

Iron Maiden: Sat., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Keith Urban: Fri., Sept. 16, 7 p.m.
Morgan Wallen: With Hardy and Larry Fleet, Thu., May 12, 7 p.m., $59.75-$149.75.

BOULDER THEATER

Mura Masa: Wed., April 20, 9 p.m., $25-$29.50.
Sam Bush: Sun., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Cha's - Mardi Gras Mambo 2022: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.
Eric Krasno & Son Little: Sat., Feb. 19, 8:30 p.m.
Nox Vahn: With Wassu, the Soundgarden, TRYBESof, Fri., April 8, 9 p.m., $17.
SHIFT: Ft. G-Space with Mindset, Patches, Thu., Jan. 6, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.


EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Foo Fighters: Sat., Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., $35-$119.50.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Dispatch and O.A.R.: With Robert Randolph Band and G. Love, Sat., July 30, 7 p.m., $25-$95.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Wobbleland 2022: Featuring Riot Ten, Funtcase, SAYMYNAME, Monxx and more, Fri., March 25, 6 p.m., $29.75-$75.

FOX THEATRE

Nilüfer Yanya: With Tasha, Tue., May 17, 9 p.m., $20-$23.

GLOBE HALL

Cyclo-Sonic: With the Valve, the Lords of Bard Creek, Fri., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $12.
Michelle: Sat., April 16, 9 p.m.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Del Amitri: Wed., April 6, 8 p.m., $36.75.
Hippo Campus: Thu., March 31, 8 p.m.; Fri., April 1, 8 p.m., $28-$30.
Knuckle Puck: Tue., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $24-$26.
The Menzingers: Tue., May 3, 8 p.m., $29-$32.50.
Sam Bush: Sat., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35.

HI-DIVE

ADULT.: With Kontravoid, Spike Hellis, Sat., May 14, 9 p.m.
MAITA: Fri., March 4, 9 p.m.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Dayseeker: Tue., May 3, 8 p.m.
Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers: Wed., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $18.50.
Jordin Dearinger: With Plus Ultra, Occam's Rose, Sat., Jan. 8, 3 p.m., $12.
Metalachi: Sun., May 22, 3 p.m.
Miss Mojo: With Trusetto, Thu., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $15.
Octxber: With Joseph A.M., Freemvson, DJ BRZY, Sun., Jan. 9, 3 p.m., $12.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

STS9: Sun., July 24, 3 p.m.

LOST LAKE

Fossil Blood: With Savant Tardé, No Roses and Same Dude, Wed., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $12.
Moonlight Bloom: With Boot Gun, Galleries, Sat., Jan. 8, 9 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Clinton Kane: Fri., April 15, 7 p.m., $29.50.
Diamante: Tue., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $15.
Inhuman Condition: Tue., Jan. 11, 7 p.m., $15.

MISSION BALLROOM

Dabin: With Rome in Silver, Skybreak, Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $25-$69.
Lord Huron: Fri., June 3, 9 p.m., $49.95-$99.
Madeon: Fri., March 18, 9 p.m., $35-$75.
Moderat: Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $35-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Mura Masa: Thu., April 21, 8 p.m., $29.50-$79.
Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat: With Drakulas, Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
The Wonder Years: With Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Save Face, Wed., Feb. 16, 6:45 p.m., $27.50-$32.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Chicago and Brian Wilson: With Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Thu., June 16, 7 p.m., $40.50 and up.
The Head and the Heart: Thu., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $55-$89.50.
The Infamous Stringdusters & the California Honeydrops: With Karina Rykman, Thu., May 26, 6:30 p.m., $42-$65.
Pepper and Method Man & Redman: With Prof, Collie Buddz, Denm, the Underachievers, Keznamdi, Wed., April 20, 4:15 p.m., $49.95-$149.95.
STS9: Fri., July 22, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 23, 7 p.m.
Turnpike Troubadours: With Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly, Sat., May 14, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$79.95.

SUMMIT

Jazmine Sullivan: Mon., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $39.50.
Vini Vici: Sat., Feb. 12, 8:30 p.m., $30.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
