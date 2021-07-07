History Colorado Launches Free Concert Series

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Free music? It's not history!

In past years, History Colorado, at 1200 Broadway, has hosted local acts as part of its Tiny Library Concert Series. But this month it's going bigger with its Music Where the Sidewalk Ends series, spotlighting artists and styles inspired by Denver's most cherished neighborhoods with four free concerts this month.

Singer Venus Cruz, named Westword's Best R&B Vocalist in 2012, opens the series on Thursday, July 8; she'll be followed by Chicano funk band Los Mocochetes on July 15, Latin pop artist Lolita on July 22 and hip-hop/rock musician Avery Jacob on July 29.

The free concerts, which will run from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, will be held on the building's shaded side porch that runs along 12th Avenue. No registration is required, and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

The History Colorado Center, which is open until 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings this summer through August, offers more than a dozen exhibits for visitors of all ages. The music series is part of the institution's Building Denver initiative, which is designed to envision a healthier, more inclusive and more equitable city.

