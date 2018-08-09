Glasss Records' Washout Fest Showcases Noisy DIY Bands

Since Glasss Records formed in 2017, the label has worked with some of Denver's loudest, most innovative bands, from Riot Grrrl-inspired no-wave act Princess Dewclaw and eclectic pop outfit E V P to synthy, avant-garde duo Gold Trash and Pearls and Perils.



Glasss ’s efforts to break genre barriers have culminated in Washout Fest, a one-day showcase on August 11 at Globe Hall – where the DIY scene will converge at the above-ground venue owned by AEG talent buyer Scott Campbell, a longstanding champion of independent music.

The event will spotlight the label's musicians alongside other local and national bands. Acts on the bill include the fiery, metal-driven Muscle Beach, Princess Dewclaw, garage-punk band Sliver, and a number of national groups, including Kansas-based psychedelic band King Slug, Arizona’s twisted, danceable Wayward Sun, and electro-rock project Monty O’Blivion. All of the acts have DIY sensibilities and incorporate elements of noise music.

“On the bill, there are four or five Glasss artists, but the rest are artists we don’t work with,” says Vahco Before Horses, who founded Glasss Records with his partner, Amanda Gostomski, who is also his bandmate in Gold Trash. “We’ll work with anybody who works their ass off.