Film on the Rocks Returns, Gorillaz, Kendrick Lamar and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

The Elegant Plums: With Mountain Rose, The Skinny and EZLOVE, Fri., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18

Ball Arena will welcome several star-powered acts, with Kendrick Lamar bringing his Big Steppers Tour to Denver on Tuesday, August 23 (tickets are $59-$179), and the Smashing Pumpkins coming on Monday, November 7 (tickets are $49-$150). But perhaps the most exciting is the return of Gorillaz on Wednesday, September 28, with the band's first North American tour since 2018. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20. Film on the Rocks also returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer on Monday nights, with the first screening on June 13 with; each night includes a live performance from one of the town's big bands (can't wait to see who's paired with). The series will end on August 15 with a screening of Tickets go on sale this Friday.And there's plenty more to see and hear. Here are all the other new Denver concert announcements:With Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, Tue., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., $59-$179With Earthgang, Wed., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., $55-$130With Jane's Addiction and Poppy, Mon., Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m., $49-$150With Jimmie Allen, Tue., Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$125With David Lawrence & the Spoonful and Coppertail, Sat., May 21, 8 p.m., $15With Dzirae Gold and DJ Larry, Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $22With Space Force and The Cuddies, Thu., May 26, 8 p.m., $15Sat., May 28, 8 p.m., $15With O'Connor Brothers Band and Citrus Condition, Thu., June 2, 8 p.m., $15With Connor Terrones and Specific Ocean, Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $15With Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels, Sat., June 4, 8 p.m., $15Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $20-$160With LEGS, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $15With Nomad Fox, Dvnny Del Revl, Jaypapi & Grungeloved, Nevaeh J Rose, GHSTNMDMYLO and EQ, Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $15Fri., June 17, 8 p.m., $22With Wheelchair Sports Camp performing their "Alice" album, Thu., June 2, 5 p.m., $30-$125With the Colorado Symphony and more, Sun., July 3, 4 p.m., freeBlue Water Road Trip: With Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad, Tue., Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m., $54.50-$99.50With Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain, Thu., Oct. 20, 5 p.m., $59.75-$99.75With Two Another, Wed., July 13, 8 p.m., $22.75-$75Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $30With Wave Decay and Supreme Joy., Sat., June 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15With ii/lo, Dog Tags and CONNORPARTY., Sat., June 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Heretical Sect., Wed., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Anthony Ruptak, Mon., May 23, 6:30 p.m., freeWith Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra and ArtistiCO, Fri., July 29, 6 p.m., freeFri., Sept. 2, 6 p.m., freeWith Trent Campbell (TNERTLE SOLO), Sat., Sept. 3, 6 p.m., freeWith Leela Dance Collective, Sun., Sept. 4, 4 p.m., freeWith Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Thu., Sept. 8, 6 p.m., freeWith The Patient Zeros, Sat., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., freeThu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., freeFri., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., freeThu., July 28, 7 p.m., $15.Tue., Nov. 1, 7 p.m., $22.50With Poor Me, Dammit Jim and Dead Pan, Fri., June 3, 7 p.m., $12-$18Drake Night 8: Sun., May 29, 9 p.m., $25-$40Fri., June 17, 9 p.m., $24-$28Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $13-$23With Night Fishing and Sunset Odds, Wed., May 25, 9 p.m., $10With Midas and Eaglewing, Fri., June 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Alysia Kraft and Nina de Freitas, Sat., June 4, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $10Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $12With Emerald Siam and Cleaner, Sat., June 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Owosso and The Repulsors, Wed., June 22, 8 p.m., $10With Spells and Tuff Bluff, Thu., June 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15Sat., June 25, 7 & 10 p.m., $50-$60Thu., July 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $30Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$30Mon., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $27.50Right Down the Street Tour: Tue., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $27.50