Film on the Rocks Returns, Gorillaz, Kendrick Lamar and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

May 19, 2022 9:53AM

Gorillaz goes on its first North American tour since 2018.
Ball Arena will welcome several star-powered acts, with Kendrick Lamar bringing his Big Steppers Tour to Denver on Tuesday, August 23 (tickets are $59-$179), and the Smashing Pumpkins coming on Monday, November 7 (tickets are $49-$150). But perhaps the most exciting is the return of Gorillaz on Wednesday, September 28, with the band's first North American tour since 2018. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20.

Film on the Rocks also returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer on Monday nights, with the first screening on June 13 with Thor: Ragnarok; each night includes a live performance from one of the town's big bands (can't wait to see who's paired with Thor). The series will end on August 15 with a screening of Dune. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

And there's plenty more to see and hear. Here are all the other new Denver concert announcements:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA
Kendrick Lamar - The Big Steppers Tour: With Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, Tue., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., $59-$179
Gorillaz: North America Tour 2022: With Earthgang, Wed., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., $55-$130
The Smashing Pumpkins: Spirits on Fire Tour: With Jane's Addiction and Poppy, Mon., Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m., $49-$150
Carrie Underwood - Denim and Rhinestones Tour: With Jimmie Allen, Tue., Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$125

THE BLACK BUZZARD
The Copper Children: With David Lawrence & the Spoonful and Coppertail, Sat., May 21, 8 p.m., $15
Etana: With Dzirae Gold and DJ Larry, Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $22
Ike Spivak: With Space Force and The Cuddies, Thu., May 26, 8 p.m., $15
Lauren Morrow: Sat., May 28, 8 p.m., $15
Luke Lively: With O'Connor Brothers Band and Citrus Condition, Thu., June 2, 8 p.m., $15
J-Calvin: With Connor Terrones and Specific Ocean, Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $15
Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts: With Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels, Sat., June 4, 8 p.m., $15
Lacy J. Dalton: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $20-$160
The Ephinjis: With LEGS, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $15
JC Quinn: With Nomad Fox, Dvnny Del Revl, Jaypapi & Grungeloved, Nevaeh J Rose, GHSTNMDMYLO and EQ, Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $15
Ward Davis: Fri., June 17, 8 p.m., $22

CIVIC CENTER PARK
Phamaly’s BIG NIGHT!: With Wheelchair Sports Camp performing their "Alice" album, Thu., June 2, 5 p.m., $30-$125
Independence Eve: With the Colorado Symphony and more, Sun., July 3, 4 p.m., free

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip: With Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad, Tue., Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m., $54.50-$99.50
Bring Me the Horizon: With Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain, Thu., Oct. 20, 5 p.m., $59.75-$99.75

GOTHIC THEATRE
Flight Facilities: With Two Another, Wed., July 13, 8 p.m., $22.75-$75
Scarface - Farewell Tour: Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
St. Lucia - Utopia Tour 2022: Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $30

HI-DIVE
The Kinky Fingers: With Wave Decay and Supreme Joy., Sat., June 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Gestalt: With ii/lo, Dog Tags and CONNORPARTY., Sat., June 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Mizmor: With Heretical Sect., Wed., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
Indie 102.3’s Local 303 Meetup: With Anthony Ruptak, Mon., May 23, 6:30 p.m., free

LEVITT PAVILION
Fiesta Colorado Dance Company: With Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra and ArtistiCO, Fri., July 29, 6 p.m., free
Amy Helm: Fri., Sept. 2, 6 p.m., free
Evanoff: With Trent Campbell (TNERTLE SOLO), Sat., Sept. 3, 6 p.m., free
Gamelan Tunas Mekar: With Leela Dance Collective, Sun., Sept. 4, 4 p.m., free
Rebirth Brass Band: With Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Thu., Sept. 8, 6 p.m., free
JD McPherson: With The Patient Zeros, Sat., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., free
Vox Sambou: Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., free
Patrick Sweany: Fri., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., free

MARQUIS THEATER
danny G & Michael Wavves: Thu., July 28, 7 p.m., $15.
The Jungle Giants: Tue., Nov. 1, 7 p.m., $22.50

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
No Bueno!: With Poor Me, Dammit Jim and Dead Pan, Fri., June 3, 7 p.m., $12-$18

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Big Styles Presents: Drake Night 8: Sun., May 29, 9 p.m., $25-$40
Hype 90's & 2000's Dance Party: Fri., June 17, 9 p.m., $24-$28
Melt: Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $13-$23

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Darsombra: With Night Fishing and Sunset Odds, Wed., May 25, 9 p.m., $10
Love Gang: With Midas and Eaglewing, Fri., June 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15
The Still Tide: With Alysia Kraft and Nina de Freitas, Sat., June 4, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Dixie Krystal's Drag Revue: Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $10
Joshua Dylan Balis: Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $12
Wave Decay: With Emerald Siam and Cleaner, Sat., June 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Miss Massive Snowflake: With Owosso and The Repulsors, Wed., June 22, 8 p.m., $10
Townies: With Spells and Tuff Bluff, Thu., June 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Jane Eugene (formerly of Loose Ends): Sat., June 25, 7 & 10 p.m., $50-$60
Chris Knight: Thu., July 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Mason Jennings: Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $30
Curtis Salgado: Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$30

SUMMIT
Noah Cyrus - The Hardest Part Tour: Mon., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $27.50
Peach Pit: Right Down the Street Tour: Tue., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $27.50

YOUR MOM'S HOUSE
The Elegant Plums: With Mountain Rose, The Skinny and EZLOVE, Fri., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Trending Music

Latest Stories

