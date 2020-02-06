 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Dead & Company returns to Boulder in July.EXPAND
Dead & Company returns to Boulder in July.
Danny Clinch

Dead & Company Announces Summer Tour and Boulder Concerts

Kyle Harris | February 6, 2020 | 8:08am
AA

The Grateful Dead has a long history in Colorado. From an early show in City Park more than fifty years ago to epic concerts at Red Rocks, the band has always made this state a second home.

Dead & Company – with Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, along with John Mayer, Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti – will hit the road this summer for a seventeen-date tour that includes two nights at Boulder's Folsom Field, July 10 and July 11.

These are the only headline dates the band plans to play in 2020.  Dead & Company will use a carbon offset program to make its tour more sustainable, via Reverb's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign.

Related Stories

Tickets for the show will be available through the University of Colorado Buffs' website starting at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14.

American Express card members will have early access to tickets starting at noon, Tuesday, February 11, through 10 p.m. Thursday, February 13. CitiCard members will have access those same dates through the Citi Entertainment website. There will also be VIP packages that go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 11 at CID Entertainment.

Check the Dead & Company website for more information.

Correction, February 6, 2020: An earlier version of this story stated tickets would be handled by Ticketmaster. While that's true for most Dead & Company shows, tickets for the Boulder concert will be available at the University of Colorado Buffs' website.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >