Dead & Company Announces Summer Tour and Boulder Concerts

The Grateful Dead has a long history in Colorado. From an early show in City Park more than fifty years ago to epic concerts at Red Rocks, the band has always made this state a second home.

Dead & Company – with Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, along with John Mayer, Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti – will hit the road this summer for a seventeen-date tour that includes two nights at Boulder's Folsom Field, July 10 and July 11.

These are the only headline dates the band plans to play in 2020. Dead & Company will use a carbon offset program to make its tour more sustainable, via Reverb's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign.

Tickets for the show will be available through the University of Colorado Buffs' website starting at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14.

American Express card members will have early access to tickets starting at noon, Tuesday, February 11, through 10 p.m. Thursday, February 13. CitiCard members will have access those same dates through the Citi Entertainment website. There will also be VIP packages that go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 11 at CID Entertainment.

Check the Dead & Company website for more information.

Correction, February 6, 2020: An earlier version of this story stated tickets would be handled by Ticketmaster. While that's true for most Dead & Company shows, tickets for the Boulder concert will be available at the University of Colorado Buffs' website.