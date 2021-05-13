Dead & Company Just Announced Two Denver Shows

- Local
Deadheads, delight!
Dead & Company, one of several bands carrying on the Grateful Dead's legacy and the closest thing you'll get to seeing the classic rock band live, is truckin' back to Colorado in 2021.
While the band normally plays at Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder, this year's concerts will be taking place at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
The lineup includes Grateful Dead members Bob Weir on guitar, and Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann on drums, along with John Mayer on guitar, Oteil Burbridge on bass and drums, and Jeff Chimenti on keys.
Dead & Company will be playing a two-night stand, at 7 p.m., October 22 and 23.
The show is all ages and general admission and reserved tickets run $75 to $179.50 at AXS or by phone at 888.929.7849. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21.
