Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings and Margo Price Headline WinterWonderGrass

Greensky Bluegrass is one of the headliners of WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs in February.

Over the past seven years in Colorado, WinterWonderGrass has established itself as one of the premier winter bluegrass festivals in the country. It will return to Steamboat Springs for its forth consecutive edition at the ski resort, February 21 through 23, with a lineup that includes headliners Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings and Margo Price as well as other acts like Keller & the Keels, Della Mae, the Travelin’ McCourys, Nikki Lane, Molly Tuttle, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Bluegrass Generals.

"Each year, the hardest thing to do is not heed our desire to return to each and every band – and by virtue of that, friends to WWG – year in and year out," festival founder Scotty Stoughton said in a statement. “In is our sincere desire you’ll find new lifetime favorites on this lineup, have the chance to be reunited with old loves and step out of your comfort zone with open arms to new experiences.”

Ariel Rosemberg, festival director of marketing and ticketing, said in a statement that WinterWonderGrass has become a home for artists, fans, staff, locals, business people, skiers, riders, their families and the like.

“We pride ourselves on creating a sustainable, safe and receptive environment, bound by the marriage of the best in bluegrass, folk and Americana, and the undefeated nature of American ski culture," Rosemberg said.

Tickets for the Colorado festival, as well other events in California, March 27 to 29, and Vermont, April 10 to 11, are on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3, at WinterWonderGrass.