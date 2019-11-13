Lights Up: Harry Styles Is Coming to Denver

Pop sensation Harry Styles will be hitting the road in 2020 for his Love On tour, promoting his upcoming album, Fine Line.

Jenny Lewis will join him for his United States and Canada stops; he'll also perform in Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Styles will be at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, August 15. Fans can pre-register for tickets now through Ticketmaster's verified fan program. All online tickets will include a CD copy of Fine Line; one dollar per ticket will be donated to local charities.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites.

