Hudson Gardens will not be holding its 2020 summer concert series.
Courtesy of Hudson Gardens

Hudson Gardens Cancels Summer Concert Series for "A Safer Tomorrow"

Kyle Harris | April 21, 2020 | 3:02pm
The Hudson Gardens and Event Center in Littleton never got around to announcing its 2020 lineup.

And on Tuesday, April 21, the Gardens announced that it would be canceling its entire summer concert season because of concerns over COVID-19.

“Normally, this would be the time when we would announce the lineup for our upcoming summer concerts," the venue explained. "However, as the circumstances arising from COVID-19 evolve, this is clearly the socially responsible and appropriate choice."

The series, which started in 1999, has included performances by the likes of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

This is the latest in a string of coronavirus-related cancellations, including the entire City Park Jazz season and national tours by Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. The news comes a day after Governor Jared Polis signaled that no large-scale concerts or events will happen in Colorado unless or until there is a COVID-19 cure or vaccine or there is sufficient herd immunity in the local population.

Much of Red Rocks Amphitheatre's summer season is still on the calendar, and so is the Denver Botanic Gardens concert series...but that could change.

"The health of our patrons, artists, concert crew and staff is paramount," Hudson Gardens explains in a statement about the season cancellation. "We thank everyone who is continuing to do their part to mitigate this crisis. The difficult decisions we make today will result in a safer tomorrow.”

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

