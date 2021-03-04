No Bloom! Hudson Gardens Scraps 2021 Summer Concert Series

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

As Levitt Pavilion, Red Rocks and other outdoor venues make plans to reopen this summer, the Hudson Gardens & Event Center just announced that it would be canceling its 2021 summer concert season at the facility in Littleton, for the second year in a row, because of likely ongoing capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements.

The Hudson Gardens summer series, which has been running since 1999, has brought in such big-name acts as Sheryl Crow, Styx and Peter Frampton over the years. But the organizers decided that with the costs associated with such large-scale events and the risks of reduced capacities, they could not afford to move forward for 2021.

“On a positive note, we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for our entertainment industry," Hudson Gardens wrote in a statement announcing that decision. "The vaccine rollout is a huge reason for optimism. However, it is almost certain that social distancing protocols will remain in place throughout the summer. These protocols protect the health and safety of our communities; however, they are unsustainable for our concert series, which is known for large crowds drawn to see internationally-famous performers.”

Still, why cancel the season this early?

"We understand that a lot can change before the summer," the Gardens posted on its website. "However, shows on the scale of our Summer Concert Series require many months of planning and hefty deposits well before the events themselves. We need to inform the talent as well as our lighting sound, and staging partners as soon as possible."

The state has signaled to event promoters that with vaccinations under way, capacity at events could reach 80 percent by July with just three-foot social-distancing restrictions. But reduction in restrictions is far from guaranteed.

While Hudson Gardens won't be hosting its 2021 concerts, the nonprofit is in the process of collaborating with an as-yet unannounced cultural group on other programming showcasing local artists and other entertainment.