 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Insane Clown Posse's coming back.
Insane Clown Posse's coming back.
Brandon Marshall

Insane Clown Posse Will Baptize Colorado Springs in Faygo

Kyle Harris | March 13, 2019 | 3:50pm
AA

Colorado Springs is well known for its Air Force cadets and Focus on the Family crusaders. What the city is less known for — but may very well boast in even greater numbers — is a thriving population of Juggalos.

And every one of those Juggalos will be thrilled to know that Insane Clown Posse is heading to the Springs in May, ready to baptize the town in a holy flood of Faygo.

Even if you can't stand the horrorcore duo's music (and most can't), even if you loathe the misogynistic lyrics (many of which are indeed loathable), and even if you find the idea of face-paint-wearing, hatchet-wielding Juggalos with dreadlocks drenched in corn syrup to be the kind of counterculture you'd prefer to counter, an ICP concert is a bucket-list experience.

Continue Reading

Born from the same Detroit hip-hop scene that birthed Eminem, the duo has been spouting gruesome songs to fans since 1989, turning rap concerts into a cousin of the horror film, where the crowd chants along to songs about chopping people up. The shows are loaded with low-price spectacle. Actors dressed like monsters join Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope as they strut around like Bozo on speed.

While some Juggalos may grumble about how things aren't like they used to be in the good old days (and what those good old days were depends on whether the Juggalo is 16, 25, 40 or 60), drugs abound and booze flows.

But the ICP substance of choice won't get you high. Just sticky. Ungodly sticky.

Yes, getting soaked in Faygo is gross. But watching two-liter bottles whiz, twirl and spray through the air with the splendor of a laser-light show is a type of sublime most people never get to experience.

Immerse yourself in the wonder of getting down with the clown. Even if you regret it, you'll have made memories for life.

Whoop whoop.

ICP will be joined by Rittz, Mushroomhead, Mac Lethal and Kissing Candice at 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Black Sheep, 2106 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs. Tickets are $37.50 to $40 at ticketfly.com.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: