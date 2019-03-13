Insane Clown Posse Will Baptize Colorado Springs in Faygo

Colorado Springs is well known for its Air Force cadets and Focus on the Family crusaders. What the city is less known for — but may very well boast in even greater numbers — is a thriving population of Juggalos.

And every one of those Juggalos will be thrilled to know that Insane Clown Posse is heading to the Springs in May, ready to baptize the town in a holy flood of Faygo.

Even if you can't stand the horrorcore duo's music (and most can't), even if you loathe the misogynistic lyrics (many of which are indeed loathable), and even if you find the idea of face-paint-wearing, hatchet-wielding Juggalos with dreadlocks drenched in corn syrup to be the kind of counterculture you'd prefer to counter, an ICP concert is a bucket-list experience.