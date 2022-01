Jantsen, Mickey Avalon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES







Boulder-based electronica artist Jantsen headlines the Fox Theatre on Saturday, May 28, as part of his Gutter Til I Die Tour. Tickets ($20-$25) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 7.Rapper Mickey Avalon will be at Cervantes' Other Side on Saturday, March 12. Tickets (price TBA) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 7.Portland folk trio the Ghost of Paul Revere will be at the Bluebird Theater on Friday, February 25. Tickets ($22) go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7.Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $15-$18.Wed., March 16, 8 p.m., $22-$25.Sat., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $20.Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $22.Wed., March 30, 8 p.m.Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $17.The Iceman Special: With 3420, Wed., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $15.Ft. Nigel Hall, Adam Deitch & Adam Smirnoff (of Lettuce), members of The Motet, Trey Band & Dumpsta, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.Sat., March 12, 8 p.m.Sat., May 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.With Tonguebyte, Cagemates, Horse Bitch, Thu., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $12.Tue., May 10, 8 p.m.With Between You & Me, Young Culture, Jail Socks, Fri., March 11, 8 p.m.With Implied Risk, Moral Law, Ukko's Hammer, Sat., Feb. 26, 10:30 p.m., $12.Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $18-$150.Ft. Masteria, Fri., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.With Hot Like Wasabi, Bleach'd, Thu., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $12.Fri., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., free.With Goodbye Aurora and Same Dude, Sun., Feb. 13, 2 p.m., $12.With Under Auburn Skies, MNMLST, Fox Lake, Castele & Smile on the Sinner, Fri., March 4, 6:30 p.m., $15-$100.With with GFM, Krash Karma and The Nocturnal Affair, Fri., May 13, 6:45 p.m., $25-$150.With Imperial Triumphant and Mortiferem, Wed., March 9, 7 p.m., $23-$150.With Entheos, Inferi, Vulvodynia & Ancient Colossal, Wed., April 20, 7 p.m., $18-$225.Sat., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.Wed., March 16, 8 p.m., $23-$25.