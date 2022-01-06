Jantsen, Mickey Avalon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Boulder-based electronica artist Jantsen headlines the Fox Theatre on Saturday, May 28, as part of his Gutter Til I Die Tour. Tickets ($20-$25) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 7.
Rapper Mickey Avalon will be at Cervantes' Other Side on Saturday, March 12. Tickets (price TBA) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 7.
Portland folk trio the Ghost of Paul Revere will be at the Bluebird Theater on Friday, February 25. Tickets ($22) go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
Dead Floyd: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Felly: Wed., March 16, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
ROSEDRiiVE: Sat., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $20.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Ghost of Paul Revere: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $22.
Leprous: Wed., March 30, 8 p.m.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM
Duey Lewis & The Booze and Someone Great: Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $17.
The Iceman Special: With 3420, Wed., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $15.
Joey Porter's Shady Business: Ft. Nigel Hall, Adam Deitch & Adam Smirnoff (of Lettuce), members of The Motet, Trey Band & Dumpsta, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.
Mickey Avalon: Sat., March 12, 8 p.m.
FOX THEATRE
Jantsen: Sat., May 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
GLOBE HALL
Coastless Creatives Presents People in General: With Tonguebyte, Cagemates, Horse Bitch, Thu., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $12.
Widowspeak: Tue., May 10, 8 p.m.
HI-DIVE
Bearings: With Between You & Me, Young Culture, Jail Socks, Fri., March 11, 8 p.m.
HQ
Denial of Life: With Implied Risk, Moral Law, Ukko's Hammer, Sat., Feb. 26, 10:30 p.m., $12.
Together Pangea: Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $18-$150.
LARIMER LOUNGE
128 Productions: The Plug: Ft. Masteria, Fri., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.
Bayside High!: With Hot Like Wasabi, Bleach'd, Thu., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $12.
The Orchestrator: Fri., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., free.
The Violet Nines: With Goodbye Aurora and Same Dude, Sun., Feb. 13, 2 p.m., $12.
ORIENTAL THEATER
Colony Collapse: With Under Auburn Skies, MNMLST, Fox Lake, Castele & Smile on the Sinner, Fri., March 4, 6:30 p.m., $15-$100.
Fozzy: With with GFM, Krash Karma and The Nocturnal Affair, Fri., May 13, 6:45 p.m., $25-$150.
Immolation: With Imperial Triumphant and Mortiferem, Wed., March 9, 7 p.m., $23-$150.
Tech Trek V Tour: Archspire: With Entheos, Inferi, Vulvodynia & Ancient Colossal, Wed., April 20, 7 p.m., $18-$225.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Davy Knowles: Sat., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
SWALLOW HILL
Tinsley Ellis: Wed., March 16, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
