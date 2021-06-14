Jam Supergroup Cancels on So Many Roads After Protests Against Jay Bianchi

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The Colorado Musicians Union boycott campaign targeting Deadhead entrepreneur Jay Bianchi, who has run multiple Grateful Dead-themed venues in town over the past 25 years, has gained traction beyond Colorado.

On June 12, the union picketed So Many Roads Museum & Brewery, accusing co-founder Bianchi of sexual and physical assault and failure to pay bands, allegations that Bianchi denies. In response, jam supergroup the Ferguson, Carbone & Peck trio — with Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth, Elliott Peck of Midnight North and Phil Lesh's Terrapin Family Band and LoHi Records recording artist Pat Ferguson — has canceled a two-night run at the venue.

Tickets for the So Many Roads shows, which were run through the venue, have been refunded, says band spokesman Pete Smith.

Jay Bianchi is the target of a boycott launched by the Colorado Musicians Union.

"With the severity of the allegations brought to light against Jay Bianchi, and events surrounding, this past weekend we opted to cancel our upcoming performances at So Many Roads," notes Smith. "We fully support those involved, the cause of the Colorado Musicians Union, and bringing these issues to light. With the support of the greater Denver music community, promotional partners and venues, we have lined up two new performances."

The So Many Roads shows were a critical part of the act's five-show summer-tour launch in Colorado, and the band is hoping to get fans out to rescheduled gigs on June 25 at The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing Company and June 26 at MetaCarbon Organic Farm in Longmont.

Bianchi insists that the union's actions have brought him and his venue more name recognition and more business, and says that his supporters have come out in droves. He also says he welcomes a criminal investigation into the accusations against him.

"I'm concerned when people are responding to hearsay and rumors rather than responding to legitimate facts," says Bianchi.