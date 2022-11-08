Judas Priest, Magic Beans and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Among the must-see concerts this week are heavy metal purveyors Judas Priest playing the Budweiser Events Center on Thursday, November 10, and local jammers Magic Beans playing a three-night run at Lost Lake Lounge beginning Thursday.
Keep reading to find more great shows in Denver this week:
Tegan and Sara
Tuesday, November 8, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$45
Identical twins Tegan and Sara are on their fall tour to support their album Cry Baby, which was released in July. The openly queer musicians have been making indie-pop music since their debut in 1999 and have also been notable activists in the LGBTQ+ community.
Drugdealer
Wednesday, November 9, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$20
Drugdealer makes mellow indie tunes that sound straight out of the ’60s. The band just released its third album, Hiding in Plain Sight, on October 28, and once you listen to it, you'll find yourself coming back for more.
Bilmuri
Wednesday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
SOLD OUT
Johnny Franck, the former guitarist and vocalist for Attack Attack!, ventured into solo project Bilmuri in 2016. On his latest album, Goblin Hours, Bilmuri collaborates on airy indie-pop songs with artists such as Seneca, Lar Elle, Spencer Stuart and Summer Hoop.
Judas Priest
Thursday, November 10, 7:30 p.m.
Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland
$59.95-$75.95
Judas Priest is one of the most influential heavy metal bands out there, forming in the U.K. in Birmingham in 1969. The band was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past Saturday.
Magic Beans
Thursday, November 10; Friday, November 11; Saturday, November 12, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$25-$65
This Denver band, which hosts the Beanstalk Music Festival, isn't just any other jam band. Listen to its latest album, UNZIPPED, which showcases smooth, jazzy lo-fi music, or its wildly popular "Mr. Scientist," and just try not to tap your feet.
Blu DeTiger
Friday, November 11, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$25
A bass prodigy, Blu DeTiger first performed at the age of seven in front of an audience at the legendary New York City club CBGB before it closed. You may have seen her opening for Chromeo at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this past summer; if so, you know this isn't a show to miss.
King Buffalo
Friday, November 11, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$22.50
This trio has been taking the psychedelic-rock scene by storm since forming in 2013. The tight and technical guitar licks of guitarist Sean McVay are complemented by soaring synths and grounded in Dan Reynolds's bass and Scott Donaldson's drums. It's pure rock and roll; don't miss out!
Soul Power Saturdays
Saturday, November 12, 9 p.m.
Meadowlark, 2701 Larimer Street
Free
Who says you need to spend money to have fun? Enjoy this soul and hip-hop dance party for free, with tunes curated by DJ Kahlil and DJ NOFACE.
The Coronas
Sunday, November 13, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$19.99
The Coronas hail from Dublin, Ireland, but their music doesn't fit in the typical Irish-rock category. The band's sound falls safely in the indie genre, with somber and lyrical songs that captivate audiences around the world.
Dizzy With a Dame
Sunday, November 13, 5 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
$5
Denver jazz band Dizzy With a Dame makes music that takes the mind back in time to 1920s Paris, sitting at the Ritz bar with Ernest Hemingway. Listen to its rendition of "La Vie en Rose," and you'll get it — and won't want to miss this show.
