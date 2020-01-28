 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Justin Bieber performing at the Pepsi Center on April 4, 2016.
Justin Bieber performing at the Pepsi Center on April 4, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger

Do You Beliebe It? Justin Bieber's Bringing Changes to Denver

Kyle Harris | January 28, 2020 | 7:58am
AA

Today, January 28, Justin Bieber announced that his new album, Changes, will drop on February 14, and to celebrate, the pop sensation will be going on a North American tour that will include a massive Denver stop.

The tour begins in Seattle on May 14 and wraps up in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 26. The Denver concert will take place at Empower Field at Mile High on June 13. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will open.

Our fingers are crossed that this time, Bieber delivers. The last time he was slated to play Denver, in 2017, he canceled his tour.

A presale for American Express card members will start at 10 a.m. January 30; another presale, along with limited-edition merch offerings, will begin for Bieber fans at his website at 10 a.m. on February 3. Tickets go on sale for the general public at midnight February 14 at Bieber's website.

One dollar per ticket will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is devoted to supporting mental health. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >