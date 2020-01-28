Do You Beliebe It? Justin Bieber's Bringing Changes to Denver

Today, January 28, Justin Bieber announced that his new album, Changes, will drop on February 14, and to celebrate, the pop sensation will be going on a North American tour that will include a massive Denver stop.

The tour begins in Seattle on May 14 and wraps up in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 26. The Denver concert will take place at Empower Field at Mile High on June 13. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will open.

Our fingers are crossed that this time, Bieber delivers. The last time he was slated to play Denver, in 2017, he canceled his tour.

A presale for American Express card members will start at 10 a.m. January 30; another presale, along with limited-edition merch offerings, will begin for Bieber fans at his website at 10 a.m. on February 3. Tickets go on sale for the general public at midnight February 14 at Bieber's website.

One dollar per ticket will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is devoted to supporting mental health.