K-Pop Giant Monsta X Announces North American Tour and Denver Date

The K-Pop heroes in Monsta X will hit the road for a North American run this summer.
The tour begins June 2 in Minneapolis and wraps July 11 in Los Angeles.
The band will play the Pepsi Center on June 29.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 17, at the Live Nation website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!