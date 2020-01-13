 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Monsta X plays the Pepsi Center this summer.EXPAND
Monsta X plays the Pepsi Center this summer.
Epic Records

K-Pop Giant Monsta X Announces North American Tour and Denver Date

Westword Staff | January 13, 2020 | 10:44am
AA

The K-Pop heroes in Monsta X will hit the road for a North American run this summer.

The tour begins June 2 in Minneapolis and wraps July 11 in Los Angeles.

The band will play the Pepsi Center on June 29.

Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 17, at the Live Nation website.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >