The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Kevin Gates's I'm Him tour stops at the Mission Ballroom on Sunday, while Zomboy is there tomorrow. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Ogden Theatre, Pinback at the Bluebird Theater and The Score at Summit. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Related Stories Denver DJ VAVN Mixes Soundcloud Rap and EDM

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (also November 16)

$27.50-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Starting Line

$29.50-$32, 7 p.m., Summit

Brittany Howard

$45-$47.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Jyemo Club and Pink Hawks

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Cinematic Orchestra

$30.75-$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Quix

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Liptruce

$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Kid Astronaut

$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

$49.50-$79.50, 3 & 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Zomboy

$25.75-$75, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

CHON and Between the Buried and Me

$27.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Our Last Night

$20-$25, 6:15 p.m., Summit

Collie Buddz

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Penny & Sparrow

$20-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Plain White T's and the Mowgli's

$25-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Fit for an Autopsy

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Head for the Hills

$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Role Model

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Briston Maroney

$13-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Miguel Zenón Quartet

$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Thank You Scientist

$20.75, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

DBUK

$17-$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Los Angeles Azules

$40-$200, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Kevin Gates

$43.45-$93.45, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Hilltop Hoods

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Pinback

$22.50-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Score

$17.50-$20, 7 p.m., Summit

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.