The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Kevin Gates's I'm Him tour stops at the Mission Ballroom on Sunday, while Zomboy is there tomorrow. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Ogden Theatre, Pinback at the Bluebird Theater and The Score at Summit. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (also November 16)
$27.50-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Starting Line
$29.50-$32, 7 p.m., Summit
Brittany Howard
$45-$47.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Jyemo Club and Pink Hawks
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Cinematic Orchestra
$30.75-$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Quix
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Liptruce
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Kid Astronaut
$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
$49.50-$79.50, 3 & 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Zomboy
$25.75-$75, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
CHON and Between the Buried and Me
$27.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Our Last Night
$20-$25, 6:15 p.m., Summit
Collie Buddz
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Penny & Sparrow
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Plain White T's and the Mowgli's
$25-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Fit for an Autopsy
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Head for the Hills
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Role Model
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Briston Maroney
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Miguel Zenón Quartet
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Thank You Scientist
$20.75, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
DBUK
$17-$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Los Angeles Azules
$40-$200, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Kevin Gates
$43.45-$93.45, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Hilltop Hoods
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Pinback
$22.50-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Score
$17.50-$20, 7 p.m., Summit
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
