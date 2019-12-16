The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Texas country singer Koe Wetzel headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday with local acts Andy Sydow and the ThreadBarons opening while Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood plays a pair of solo shows at Globe Hall. Also on tap this week are Surfaces at the Gothic Theatre and the Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase, featuring Nina de Freitas, Porlolo and Tammy Shine, at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16
The Jenna McLean Quartet
$10-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Southgate
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Your Mom's House
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17
Surfaces
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Hey Rocco
$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Patterson Hood (of Drive-By Truckers) (also December 18)
$27-$30, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
A Swingin' Holiday Songbook (also December 18)
$22, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18
Colorado Winter miniFEST
$15-$20, 6:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Rocket Power
$10, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Dirty Rotten Rhymers
Free, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19
Koe Wetzel
$26.75-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The 5 Browns
$29 and up, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Hazel Miller Christmas Show
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
