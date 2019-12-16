The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers plays two solo shows at Globe Hall this week.

Texas country singer Koe Wetzel headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday with local acts Andy Sydow and the ThreadBarons opening while Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood plays a pair of solo shows at Globe Hall. Also on tap this week are Surfaces at the Gothic Theatre and the Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase, featuring Nina de Freitas, Porlolo and Tammy Shine, at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

The Jenna McLean Quartet

$10-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Southgate

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Your Mom's House

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17



Surfaces

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Hey Rocco

$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Patterson Hood (of Drive-By Truckers) (also December 18)

$27-$30, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

A Swingin' Holiday Songbook (also December 18)

$22, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Colorado Winter miniFEST

$15-$20, 6:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Rocket Power

$10, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dirty Rotten Rhymers

Free, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19



Koe Wetzel

$26.75-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The 5 Browns

$29 and up, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase

$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Hazel Miller Christmas Show

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

