The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers plays two solo shows at Globe Hall this week.EXPAND
Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers plays two solo shows at Globe Hall this week.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | December 16, 2019 | 5:55am
Texas country singer Koe Wetzel headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday with local acts Andy Sydow and the ThreadBarons opening while Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood plays a pair of solo shows at Globe Hall. Also on tap this week are Surfaces at the Gothic Theatre and the Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase, featuring Nina de Freitas, Porlolo and Tammy Shine, at the hi-dive. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

The Jenna McLean Quartet
$10-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Southgate
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Your Mom's House

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Surfaces
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Hey Rocco
$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Patterson Hood (of Drive-By Truckers) (also December 18)
$27-$30, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

A Swingin' Holiday Songbook (also December 18)
$22, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Colorado Winter miniFEST
$15-$20, 6:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Rocket Power
$10, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dirty Rotten Rhymers
Free, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Koe Wetzel
$26.75-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The 5 Browns
$29 and up, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Hazel Miller Christmas Show
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

