Korn, Mt. Joy and the Best Denver Concerts This Week.

Canadian alt-rockers Three Days Grace grace the Mission Ballroom tonight, while singer Danielle Ponder brings her soulful voice to Globe Hall.
...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead plays the hi-dive on Tuesday, while Korn and Evanescence bring nu-metal to Ball Arena.
Peaches comes to the Summit to celebrate the anniversary of The Teaches of Peaches on Wednesday, while Mt. Joy swings by Red Rocks.
Sum 41 and Simple Plan bring pop punk to the Fillmore on Thursday, and The Weeknd plays Empower Field at Mile High.
Three Days Grace
Monday, August 15, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$40.50-$86
Three Days Grace came about during the "post-grunge" phase of the late 1990s, when music stayed angsty but started sounding slick. Original singer Adam Gontier left in 2013, and the band has released three records without him. Wage War and Zero fill out the lineup.
Danielle Ponder
Monday, August 15, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$15.99
Danielle Ponder left her job at a public defenders' office to embark on a singing career. As important as the former job is, the world is richer for her move. She might be channeling Nina Simone in "Some of Us Are Brave," and she also does an excellent take on Radiohead's "Creep."
...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Tuesday, August 16, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$25-$30
The Austin art-rock band just released its eleventh album, XI: Bleed Here Now, mixed in quadraphonic sound for people with fancy stereos or headphones. The expansive 22-track album is pretty good with or without the four-channel mix. New Candys open.
Korn and Evanescence
Tuesday, August 16, 6:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$125
It seems like Korn isn't as widely reviled as some of its nu-metal counterparts because it played the Friday night show at Woodstock ’99, before everything went to hell. The band is on tour promoting its fourteenth album. Evanescence brings its gothic take on nu-metal to the proceedings.
Peaches
Wednesday, August 17, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$35
The music we like is a matter of personal taste. Having said that, anyone who claims to not like Peaches is lying. The Canadian electro-clash artist is in town celebrating the anniversary of the classic 2000 album The Teaches of Peaches. You should probably go to this one.
Mt. Joy
Thursday, August 18, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$79.50
Philadelphia born indie-rock outfit Mt. Joy just released its third record, Orange Blood. Tulsa indierock trio Wilderado opens the night. If you love this combination, catch it again on Thursday at the Mission Ballroom.
Sum 41 and Simple Plan
Thursday, August 18, 8 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$54
Simple Plan marks the point where pop punk becomes more pop than punk. Fellow Canadians Sum 41 are likewise pretty friendly-sounding for punk rockers. Considering pop punk is on the rise, expect a big turnout for this show.
The Weeknd
Thursday, August 18, 6:30 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street
$50.50-$276
Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd release his fifth record, the synth-poppy Dawn FM, earlier this year. Kaytranada and Mike Dean open.
Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.