Let Them Roar Is Raising Funds to Support Immigrants

Let Them Roar will use its platform to raise money and awareness for undocumented immigrants facing potential deportation in Colorado.

The Carbondale-based folk band Let Them Roar aims to raise $40,000 for the immigrant aid organization the People’s Resolution, beginning with a new single, “I See My Light,” which drops June 21. The band will also kick off a round of fundraising shows around the Front Range at the end of the month.

Founded in the fall of 2017 by a group of immigrant women in sanctuary across the state — Sandra Lopez, Rosa Sabido, Ingrid Encalada Latorre, and Araceli Velasquez — the People’s Resolution seeks to provide immigrants with a safe, transparent and accessible path to legal immigration in the United States.

Let Them Roar’s connection to the People’s Resolution dates back about nine years, when vocalist and guitarist Sophia Clark, who has worked with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition for the past five years, connected with Lopez while she was in sanctuary in Carbondale.

“We’ve been working together and organizing together. She’s a real role model and mentor to me,” says Clark. “I think everyone in the band has had a transformative experience in getting to know Rosa and Sandra, and sanctuary so viscerally brings to the surface the power dynamics of our immigration system. It’s an honor to be doing this, for all of us."

The group was inspired by the uptick in attacks on immigrants and people of color, though Clark is quick to note that immigrants have been suffering in the United States since long before Donald Trump took office. “I think the real connecting point came from the song ‘I See My Light’,” says vocalist Olivia Pevec. “We had been down in Mancos with Rosa, and this song had been cooking for a while. Sophia wrote some really wonderful lyrics that were directly connected to things that Sandra and Rosa had said, and the song really came alive. On the van ride back, the idea hatched that we should do this project.”

From June 21 through September 22, “I See My Light” will be available for a $1 minimum donation at the Let Them Roar website. The band has committed to donating whatever they bring in. As of June 17, over $1,000 had already been raised, according to the band’s website.

“I want anybody that’s excited about this to be able to contribute without concern for their own well-being,” says Pevec. “I think we’ve also had experience with people being moved to really great generosity, and we expect that to happen more.”

Let Them Roar, 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, The Laughing Goat, 1709 Pearl Street, Boulder.