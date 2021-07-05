The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This week's Red Rocks lineup includes Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra tonight, singer and violinist Lindsey Stirling tomorrow, and the Colorado Symphony's tribute to Aretha Franklin on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Jackie Venson at the Larimer Lounge and Venus Cruz at History Colorado. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Dark Star Orchestra

Monday, July 5, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$45-$55

For more than two decades and through 2,700 concerts, Dark Star Orchestra has been re-creating the Grateful Dead experience. Catch Dark Star on the Rocks again.

Lindsey Stirling

Tuesday, July 6, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$47.50-$85

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling brings her Artemis Tour to Red Rocks; Canadian singer Kiesza opens.

Jackie Venson

Wednesday, July 7, 8 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$20-$22

Austin-born multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Jackie Venson, who has appeared on Austin City Limits, is slated to release Vintage Machine later this month.

Aretha: A Tribute With Colorado Symphony

Thursday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$55-$70

This tribute to the Queen of Soul features Colorado Symphony favorite Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw performing such iconic hits as “Respect,” “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Amazing Grace” and many others. Created by John Such, Lucas Waldin and Lesley Sabol.

Possessed by Paul James

Thursday, July 8, 6:30 p.m.

Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street

$10-$20

Florida folk singer Possessed by Paul James (aka Konrad Wert) performs at Four Mile Historic Park as part of Swallow Hill's Shady Grove Picnic Series.

Venus Cruz

Thursday, July 8, 7 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

Free

R&B/jazz singer Venus Cruz performs at History Colorado's outdoor music series, which takes place on Thursdays on the museum’s shaded side porch along 12th Avenue.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.