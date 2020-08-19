 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The stage for the rooftop concerts will be near the yellow walls.EXPAND
The stage for the rooftop concerts will be near the yellow walls.
Sandra Holman-Watts

Live @ Jack's Owner Launches Rooftop Concert Series in Larimer Square

Jon Solomon | August 19, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Although Sandra Holman-Watts had to permanently shutter her bar and music venue Live @ Jack’s during coronavirus closures in May, she’s been booking shows seven nights a week on three pop-up stages in Larimer Square, which has been closed to street traffic for the past two months. So far, her Live on Larimer series has included singer-songwriters as well as reggae, blues and jazz acts.

And now Holman-Watts has teamed up with Bonanno Concepts, which operates restaurants Osteria Marco and Green Russell, among others, to launch a rooftop concert series on Thursday nights starting September 3, on the top floor of the Larimer Square parking garage. The space has been dubbed "The Farm," since restaurants have been growing produce there.

For the series, Holman-Watts has lined up acts she booked regularly at Live @ Jack’s, including the Jacob Larson Band on September 3, Hazel Miller on September 10, PG6IX’s tribute to Frankie Beverly and Maze on September 17, Dotsero on September 24, and Hot Lunch Band on October 1. Depending on the weather, she’s hoping to do two encores in October.

Related Stories

“We're working really hard to keep musicians working and keep music lovers enjoying it,” she says. “This is just such a big, beautiful VIP experience up here. And there's more to come.”

Tickets for the shows are $55 per person and include dinner from a different Bonanno restaurant at each show. For an additional fee, guests can pre-order cocktails, wine and other beverages from the rooftop bar; they can can bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs or pay to reserve a two-top table. Each rooftop concert will be limited to 75 people to allow for social distancing.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Holman-Watts says that any additional money she makes from the shows after expenses are covered will go to the musicians' fund she established after closing Live @ Jack’s.

“We really needed to bring that back,” she says, “now that there’s no additional funding through the feds with unemployment.”

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.