The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Saint Nomad, the alt-pop trio of Russia-born/American-raised brothers, kicks off a three-night stand at Globe Hall tonight while funk-rock act Float Like a Buffalo plays at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Also on tap this week are the Danielle Nicole Band at the Buffalo Rose and guitarist Matt Fuller paying tribute to Chet Atkins at Nocturne.

Here's what's happening in and around town (and online) this week:

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m.

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$60-$120

EDM artists Ghast, Anthony Jacobs, Blissai, Lopod and Esoteric round out this week's installment of Electronic Tuesdays.

Isolation: Concerts for No One

Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m.

Online

$30

Distrokid presents a livestream that includes Andy Frasco and Shawn Eckels, Kitchen Dwellers and Mihali.

Matt Fuller Plays Chet Atkins

Wednesdays in April, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Guitarist Matt Fuller and his trio celebrate the musical legacy of legendary guitarist Chet Atkins.

Andrew Vogt Quartet: Tribute to Gerry Mulligan and Art Pepper

Thursdays in April, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Andrew Vogt pays homage to saxophonists Gerry Mulligan and Art Pepper, who helped define the West Coast jazz sound of the ’50s.

Danielle Nicole Band

Thursday, April 15, 8 p.m.

Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue

$23

Danielle Nicole, former frontwoman and bassist of Kansas City blues-rock band Trampled Under Foot, brings her own group to the Buffalo Rose. Local old-school R&B act Mojomama opens.

Float Like a Buffalo

Thursday, April 15, 6:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$35

Denver funk-rock act Float Like a Buffalo was originally slated to play Cervantes' last month but had to postpone its two sets to April 15. The band is back.

Saint Nomad

Thursday, April 15, through Saturday, April 17, 7 and 9 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$50-$100

Saint Nomad, the alt-pop band of brothers who were born in Russia and raised in America, start a three-night stand at Globe Hall tonight.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.