The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Grammy Award-winning producer Kaytranada plays Saturday and Sunday at Red Rocks with Sango and Lou Phelps opening both nights, while singer-songwriter Trevor Hall plays the venue Friday night. Also on tap this weekend are Shlump at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, TheBigWonderful Derby Weekend Festival at Belleview Station, Firefall Trio at Lone Tree Arts Center, and Itchy-O continuing its Noise Bath Series online.

Here's what's happening in and around town (and online) this weekend:

Andrew Marlin

Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2, 6 p.m.

Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 West Main Street, Lyons

$197.53

Songwriter and mandolinist Andrew Marlin of the folk duo Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) continues his four-night run at Planet Bluegrass as part of the venue's Spring Grass series.



Austen Carroll & the Better Neighbors

Friday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

$25-$200

Singer-songwriter Austen Carroll, a Texas native now based in Denver, takes a few cues from Willie Nelson and John Prine while singer-songwriter A. Greene opens.

Ben Markley Quintet

Fridays in April, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

As part of "Explorations of the Journey," pianist Ben Markley curates a collection of compositions that marks a new chapter in his music development, including originals and works by Herbie Hancock, Ari Hoenig and John Scofield.

Luna Shade

Friday, April 30, 7 & 9 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$40

Fort Collins reggae band Luna Shade, which released the single "Sound to Sound" in November, plays two sets.

Shlump

Friday, April 30, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$50

Shlump, who makes what he calls "alien bass music," will be playing a lot of new beats during his two sets.

Trevor Hall

Friday, April 30, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$59.95-$79.95

Singer-songwriter Trevor Hall plays the second of two nights at Red Rocks with Texas singer-songwriter Cas Haley opening.

TheBigWonderful Derby Weekend Festival 2021

Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2

Belleview Station, 4855 S Quebec Street

$20-$60

Celebrate Derby weekend with live music from Sugar Moon, Meadow Mountain, Chain Station and Pick & Howl (Saturday), Dogs Off Leash, Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley tribute), Puma Borracha and DeadPhish Orchestra (Sunday).

Firefall Trio

Saturday, May 1, 4 & 8 p.m.

Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree

$40-$50

Firefall founder/guitarist Jock Bartley and lead singer Gary Jones present an evening of Firefall classics like “Just Remember I Love You” and “You Are the Woman.”

Kaytranada

Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$69-$90

Grammy Award-winning producer Kaytranada plays two nights at Red Rocks with Sango and Lou Phelps opening both nights.

Summit Musicians Relief Fund Cares Concert Series

Ongoing through June, 6 p.m.

Online

Donations

The SMRF Cares Concert Series pays local musicians to perform at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center in front of a small audience. Each concert is recorded, and the video is released on the organization’s YouTube channel.

Itchy-O's Noise Bath Series

Sundays through May 16, 5:55 p.m.

Online

$15

The 57-piece avant-garde group Itchy-O presents its Noise Bath interactive streaming series, which runs Sundays through May 16.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.