The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Leftover Salmon, which releases Brand New Good Old Days today, headlines Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, while ZHU continues the second half of his six nights at the venue on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes New Mastersounds guitarist Eddie Roberts heading up the Dream Team at the Boulder Theater, Random Rab at Cervantes' Masterpiece, Kayla Marque at Lost City, and Itchy-O continuing its Noise Bath Series online.

Here's what's happening in and around town (and online) this weekend:

Ben Markley Quintet

Fridays in May, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

As part of "Explorations of the Journey," pianist Ben Markley curates a collection of compositions that marks a new chapter in his music development, including originals and works by Herbie Hancock, Ari Hoenig and John Scofield.

Burning Sister

Friday, May 7, 9 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Ave

$20-$40

Denver band Burning Sister takes cues from ’70s rock and metal, psychedelia, doom and more, fusing it into what the band dubs "Mile High downer rock." Never Kenezzard and Humanity are also on this heavy bill.

The Dream Team

Friday, May 7, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$52

The New Mastersounds leader and guitarist Eddie Roberts teams up with Jeff Franca (Thievery Corporation live band), Casey Russell (Magic Beans), Dan Africano (Ghost Light) and Nick Gerlach (The Pretty Fantastics) for two sets.

Kayla Marque

Friday, May 7, 6:30 p.m.

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

$25-$200

Denver singer-songwriter Kayla Marque, who's also part of the band Grand Alliance, headlines tonight while

Brazilian-born singer-songwriter Nina de Freitas, who's now based in Denver, opens.

Leftover Salmon

Friday, May 7, 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 4:45 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$52.80-$65.95

Leftover Salmon headlines Red Rocks on Friday, the same day the local bluegrass act's Brand New Good Old Days drops, while Andy Hall & Friends, Meadow Mountain and Lonesome Days open on Sunday night.

Random Rab

Friday, May 7, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$50

Instrumentalist and singer Random Rab takes an organic approach to electronica, working in elements of hip-hop, classical and Middle Eastern music.

Dreamboat Annie

Saturday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$16

Dreamboat Annie, the local band that honors the music of Heart, celebrates its tenth anniversary, while Journey tribute Worlds Apart opens. Both acts share the same members.

Sabotage

Saturday, May 8, 7 and 10 p.m.

Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, 3295 South Broadway, Englewood

$30-$90

Enjoy a night of Fort Collins tribute acts, with Sabotage playing the music of Beastie Boys and Guerrilla Radio taking on Rage Against the Machine.

Summit Musicians Relief Fund Cares Concert Series

Ongoing through June, 6 p.m.

Online

Donations

The SMRF Cares Concert Series pays local musicians to perform at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center in front of a small audience. Each concert is recorded, and the video is released on the organization’s YouTube channel.

Itchy-O's Noise Bath Series

Sundays through May 16, 5:55 p.m.

Online

$15

The 57-piece avant-garde group Itchy-O presents its Noise Bath interactive streaming series, which runs Sundays through May 16.

ZHU

Sunday, May 9, through Tuesday, May 11, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$59.95-$79.95

ZHU continues the second half of his six-night run at Red Rocks with partywithray opening on Sunday, Punjahbee on Monday and OG Nixin opening on Tuesday.

