Eric Church, Umphrey's McGee and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Country star Eric Church, who just released Heart & Soul, stops at Ball Arena on October 15 as part of his 55-city Gather Together tour in support of his new album. Tickets, which start at $107, go on sale Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

Umphrey's McGee returns to Red Rocks for a three-night run from Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20. The band is using a ticket lottery system for the shows to give fans a fair chance at tickets (price TBD), and any remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

Andrea Bocelli's Believe North American Tour stops at Ball Arena on Saturday, October 31, where he'll be joined by the Colorado Symphony. Tickets, which start at $79, are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

3240: With Soul Method, Sun., June 27, 8 p.m., $100-$240.

Chess at Breakfast: Fri., July 2, 8 p.m., $100-$200.

Kent Washington: With Koolin' K, Devin Tremell and DJ Deuce, Thu., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $80-$200.

Minnesota: Thu., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $80-$200.

BALL ARENA

Andrea Bocelli: With the Colorado Symphony, Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $79 and up.

Eric Church: Fri., Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

The Emo Night Tour: Fri., June 4, 8 p.m.

Tantric: Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves (album release): Fri., May 14, 7 p.m.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Chain Station: Sat., June 5, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., $40.

Eric Krasno & the Assembly: Sat., June 5, 6:45 and 9:45 p.m., $49.95.

Other Brothers: Sat., June 12, 6:45 and 9:45 p.m., $34.95.

FOUR MILE HISTORIC PARK

Swallow Hill Music's Shady Grove Picnic Series:

Hal Aqua & the Lost Tribe: Thu., June 3, 6:30 p.m., $10-$20.

Dakota Blonde: Thu., June 10, 6:30 p.m., $10-$20.

Cary Morin & Ghost Dog: Thu., June 17, 6:30 p.m., $10-$15.

Extra Gold: Thu., June 24, 6:30 p.m., $10-$20.

Harry Tuft: Thu., July 15, 6:30 p.m., $10-$20.

Perpetual Motion: Thu., July 22, 6:30 p.m., $10-$20.

Clay Kirkland: Beat the Reaper XV: Thu., July 29, 6:30 p.m., $10-$20.

Eileen Jewell: Thu., Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., $15-$25.

FOX THEATRE

Minnesota: Wed., Sept. 8, 9 p.m.

GLOBE HALL

Octopus Tree: Sat., July 3, 9:30 p.m., $30-$90.

GOTHIC THEATRE

All Them Witches: Sat., Feb. 5, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Summer Salt: With Breakup Shoes, Covey, Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Dangerous Summer: Fri., May 14, 8 p.m.

MISSION BALLROOM

Glass Animals: Mon., March 14, 8 p.m., $60.50-$90.

Gorgon City: Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

Tech N9NE: With Rittz, King Iso, MAEZ301, Jehry Robinson, Mon., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $39.95-$89.95.

Said the Sky: Sat., Sept. 4, 7 p.m., $23-$70.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Black Tiger Sex Machine: Sun., Oct. 17, 6 p.m., $45-$75.

Blues Traveler: Sun., July 4, 8 p.m., $55-$79.50.

Grace Potter: Wed., June 16, 8 p.m., $55-$79.50.

Lane 8: Fri., Oct. 15, 6 p.m., $45-$89.95.

Midland: With Hailey Whitters, Wed., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$49.95.

Umphrey's McGee: Fri., June 18, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 19, 8 p.m.; Sun., June 20, 8 p.m.

SCULPTURE PARK

Goose: With Kitchen Dwellers, Fri., July 9, 5:30 p.m.; Sat., July 10, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$45.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND



Dee Lucas: Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Howie Day: Fri., Dec. 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Karla Bonoff: Tue., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Larry Carlton: Sat., Sept. 11, 7 and 10 p.m., $40-$50.

Lisa Loeb: Sat., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Paizley Park - Colorado's Prince Tribute: Fri., June 25, 8 p.m., $20.

SUMMIT

Beartooth: With Wage War, Dragged Under, Sun., Aug. 29, 6 p.m., $32.

Pouya: Fri., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $29.50.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.