The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

A number of local acts continue their weekly residencies this week, including hip-hop/jazz band ManyColors at Appaloosa Grill. Bassist Jean-Luc Davis puts jazzy spins on ’90s alt-rock tunes, pianist Jack Dunlevie plays music from Oscar Peterson's We Get Requests, and multi-instrumentalist and singer Wes Waktins is at Gerard's Pool Hall. Here's our list of what's happening:

ManyColors

Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street

Free

ManyColors is a Denver quartet that blends hip-hop and jazz.

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, February 9, 6 p.m.

Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$40-$80 (tables and booths seat four to six people)

The 2021 Residency Battle Winners Showcase features Contra Scandal, Mojo, Rhoptra and Dopel. The show marks the tenth anniversary of Electronic Tuesdays.

Jean-Luc Davis's Alternate Reality Vol. 2

Wednesdays in February, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

In the second volume of this concept, bassist Jean-Luc Davis goes back to the ’90s and beyond with a well-curated selection of alternative-rock classics reimagined through the jazz and improvisatory lens.

Jack Dunlevie Trio

Thursdays in February and March, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Jazz pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Kevin Matthews explore the music of Oscar Peterson's 1964 album, We Get Requests.

JJ Mazza Quintet

Thursday, February 11

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$20

Jazz drummer JJ Mazza, who's a junior at the Denver School of the Arts, and his quintet breathe new life into traditional jazz standards. There are a limited number of in-person tickets, and the show will also be livestreamed.

Trampled by Turtles

Thursdays in February, 7 p.m.

Online

$15-$185

Duluth-based bluegrass rock band Trampled by Turtles streams four unique sets from First Avenue in Minneapolis every Thursday in February. A portion of ticket and bundle sales goes to Save Our Stages.

Wes Watkins

Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

Gerard's Pool Hall, 1305 26th Street

Free

Trumpeter, keyboardist and singer Wes Watkins plays very limited-capacity shows on Thursdays.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.